8 Bollywood Songs To Dedicate To Your Friends On Friendship Day!

This Friendship Day, dedicate these 8 Bollywood songs about friendship to your best buddies and make their day.
Friendship is a connection between two people who are ready to share their ups and downs with each other without judgement or conditions. Bollywood has always embraced friendship through its spectacular tunes that will eternally remain in our hearts.
This Friendship Day let’s celebrate this precious bond by listening to and dedicating some modern Bollywood songs about friendship. Here are 8 Bollywood songs that will make you dance to the rhythm of friendship!
Meethi Boliyan is a soulful track from Kai Po Che that honours the essence of friendship. A true gem by Amit Trivedi, the song celebrates true friendship with its sacrifices and promises to be there for each other when the road to victory appears hazy.
The classic rock notes of Meethi Boliyan are rustic and soulful. They are calming and would soothingly encapsulate long leisurely evenings with your best friends.
Want to dedicate a song to win over an upset friend? Yaariyan from Cocktail is a melancholic song, best suited to win your friend’s heart right away. It is for the best friends who stood by you through both terrible and good times.
Having no clue how to mend a friendship after a fight can be complicated. But this song can help if you have realized your mistake and desire to make a clear and concise apology.
Dil Chahta Hai or ‘the travel song’ from the movie Dil Chahta Hai continues to triumph every moment in the celebration of a friendship. This friendship song about journeys, youngsters, and celebrations captures the cheerfulness of life when you are young, crazy, and free.
The list would be incomplete without the nostalgic masterpiece Woh Din from Chhichorre. This song will surely touch the heart of people who miss their friends from college and school days.
Reminiscing the good old days with this beautiful song is a must-have to celebrate your eternal friendship. Missing your school or college buddy? Dedicate this song to them and rekindle old memories!
The song Life Is Crazy is from Wake Up Sid directed by Ayan Mukerji. It is one of the finest tunes to devote to your best friends and the catchiest tracks written about friendship.
It depicts the hues of life and joyfully displays how friendship makes it colorful.
“Sham” from “Aisha” is still that classic dreamy melody that you would like to listen to while hanging out with your best mates. With its soothing beats, guitar strums, and calming music this song ends up being on everybody’s playlist.
Send this song to a friend to remember a picnic, an overnight campfire trip or a special occasion where you enjoyed each other’s company.
Atrangi Yaari from Amitabh Bachchan’s film ‘Wazir’ has become popular over the years. Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar’s duet in ‘atrangi yaari’ truly enticed the hearts of their audience.
This song is written as a dialogue between two best friends and surfaces the importance of friendship in our lives. Dedicate this to the unconventional friend in your life.
Jaane kyun from Dostana is a lovely song that captures the contentment of having good friends in your life. It is about that phase in your life where you are sure that your friends will always have your back.
Dedicate this to your best friend or close group as a mark of gratitude for having them in your life. The lyrics…’Tu Hai Toh… I’ll Be Alright’ says it all!
