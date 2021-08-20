Supreme Court allowing women to give National Defence Academy (NDA) exam is a game-changer!

Explore the exquisite magic of Alcohol Ink Art. You will learn how to make beautiful abstract art, patterns like ripples and ridges. Learn Alcohol Ink art with Piyusha Vir
Women can now appear for the National Defence Academy (NDA) exam! Supreme Court says banning women’s enrolment is rooted in “gender discrimination.”
Dismissing the Union government’s assertion that the ban on women training at the Pune-based NDA was a policy issue, the Supreme Court stated in its order, “This is a policy decision based on gender discrimination.”
The Supreme Court also mentioned the army’s attitude toward women’s equality. The court said that they expect the Army and the government to consider taking a more constructive view on the matter.
The Supreme Court panel voiced its displeasure with the Indian Army’s ‘mindset’ if it comes to equal service prospects for men and women in the country’s armed services. The court said this while considering a complaint brought by lawyer Kush Kalra for equal opportunity for women at the NDA and the Indian Naval Academy.
As Indian organizations progress toward gender equality, the armed services, particularly the Army, have lagged behind. Therefore, the government’s announcement, regarding a public interest litigation petition filed in the Supreme Court, that it was not opposed to women attending military academies such as the National Defence Academy is a positive initiative. It is a game-changer in achieving equality.A
According to the latest Supreme Court verdict, women will have equal chances and advantages as their male colleagues in terms of benefits, ranks, pensions, and the ability to operate for longer periods in government.
Senior male officers say they are not opposed to more women joining the military and even moving into combat positions, but at the same time, they identified a host of reasons why it’s not feasible.
For example, male troops do not accept women in leadership roles, women soldiers are vulnerable to sexual harassment, and there is a shortage of infrastructures like segregated sleeping quarters and restrooms for women.
Several major generals spoke about the enormous amount of resources that would be required to make the military more gender-inclusive. He was also concerned that women officers might seek benefits, such as easier tasks which could create animosity amongst their colleagues.
There is a societal hesitation among males in accepting female physical resilience in battle as equal to that of men. As a result of their physical abilities, they feel they have an advantage over women.
The complaints originate from the male-dominated establishment’s reluctance to tolerate more women entering the stronghold. Gender bias in military services can be a hurdle in the aspirations of India to be the growing powerhouse in the future.
Transfers and maternity leaves are examples of institutional and administrative rules that must be preserved and viewed positively from period to period. There ought to be a change in India’s approach to women, which will aid general economic growth, female empowerment, and present India in a favourable light in the international arena.
Referring to a Verdict in February 2020 that gave women ‘short service commission officers’ the same opportunities as their male counterparts for permanent commission in 10 army branches.
“The issue of discrimination against women in the recruitment policies of the Indian Army has reached finality, and nothing survives,” the affidavit said. There seems to be no restriction of privilege or opportunity to women who want to join the Indian Army as officers and who meet the requisite qualifications and are considered suitable.
On February 17 and March 25, the Indian Army women officers won two rounds of legal struggle in Supreme Court decisions. The true ‘conflict’ is a search for ‘Equality of Opportunity,’ which the government is obligated to support under the Constitution.
It will need a favourable tidal societal shift for women’s empowerment, gender equality, and national security to develop a successful India.
Physical contact in wars is inevitable and should not be an excuse for gender discrimination.
