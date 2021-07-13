UP’s Population Control Bill Rubs Salt Into Indian Women’s Lack Of Reproductive Autonomy

While juggling multiple roles, don’t forget you are important too. Make yourself a priority because no one else will with #KhayaalRakhna
Population Control Bill 2021 is a cruel reminder to Indian women that they never really had any control over decisions about family size.
The Assam and Uttar Pradesh governments have new regulations in their respective states to impose two-child policies. Both states aim to bar people with more than two children from receiving benefits from the government or holding government posts.
The new proposal is open for public feedback until July 19.
Here are some key points in the proposed Population Control Bill 2021.
In 2017, the Assam government implemented a population and women’s empowerment policy that required officials from the government to comply completely with the two-child rule.
In the midst of it all, the question of women’s concerns and their loss of control over their own family size decisions in India arises.
In most countries, the main health problems are inadequate or misleading reproductive health and contraceptive methods, inadequate knowledge about these methods and use, and consequent unplanned pregnancies, as well as increased maternal and child mortality rates.
But a woman’s body must belong to her, and she should have autonomy over it. She should be able to choose the number and timing of their children without fear of discrimination, violent acts, or oppression, as well as to have access to high-quality sexual and reproductive health services. She is the only one who really understands if she is emotionally and physically ready to handle, give birth, and care for her child.
However, it seems that now even the state will have a say in what should be a woman’s decision alone.
