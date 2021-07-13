Don’t Miss Out On Any of Our Best Reads, and Contests. Register Now!
  1. Home > Social Issues > UP’s Population Control Bill Rubs Salt Into Indian Women’s Lack Of Reproductive Autonomy

UP’s Population Control Bill Rubs Salt Into Indian Women’s Lack Of Reproductive Autonomy

Posted: July 13, 2021
Tags:

While juggling multiple roles, don’t forget you are important too.  Make yourself a priority because no one else will with #KhayaalRakhna

Population Control Bill 2021 is a cruel reminder to Indian women that they never really had any control over decisions about family size.

The Assam and Uttar Pradesh governments have new regulations in their respective states to impose two-child policies. Both states aim to bar people with more than two children from receiving benefits from the government or holding government posts.

The new proposal is open for public feedback until July 19.

What is the proposed Population Control Bill 2021?

Here are some key points in the proposed Population Control Bill 2021.

  • State government will establish maternity centers in healthcare facilities to distribute contraceptives and educate the public about birth control.
  • They will also keep count of all pregnancies, deliveries, births, and deaths throughout the state.
  • The government would also introduce a mandatory topic on population control in all high schools.
  • The state would have a two-child policy in which families with more than 2 children will not be eligible for certain state-funded schemes.
  • The restrictions will progressively be initiated into each state government system.

In 2017, the Assam government implemented a population and women’s empowerment policy that required officials from the government to comply completely with the two-child rule.

Eerily like the control a patriarchal society keeps on a woman’s motherhood choices

  • What makes someone a mother?
  • Do you want to have a child?
  • What is the maximum number of children a mother could have?
  • When should a woman have a child?
  • What are the best ways to divide parenting and household responsibilities?
  • Who should be entitled to family income?
  • Who has the right to establish a family?

In the midst of it all, the question of women’s concerns and their loss of control over their own family size decisions in India arises.

In most countries, the main health problems are inadequate or misleading reproductive health and contraceptive methods, inadequate knowledge about these methods and use, and consequent unplanned pregnancies, as well as increased maternal and child mortality rates.

But a woman’s body must belong to her, and she should have autonomy over it. She should be able to choose the number and timing of their children without fear of discrimination, violent acts, or oppression, as well as to have access to high-quality sexual and reproductive health services. She is the only one who really understands if she is emotionally and physically ready to handle, give birth, and care for her child.

However, it seems that now even the state will have a say in what should be a woman’s decision alone.

Image source: YouTube

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Exciting workshops this week - visit the Marketplace @ Women's Web!

3rd July: Personal Branding for Women in Corporate by I M Peccable; for Open minded people keen to tackle the roadblocks they are facing on the path to success.

3rd & 4th July: Uninhibited Expressions - How to make your writing skills more effective (For beginners) by Anupama Dalmia; This two-day workshop is for beginners who are either new to writing/blogging or are planning to venture into this field.

5th July: Introduction to Creative Writing by Piyusha Vir; This basic ‘Introduction to Creative Writing’ will be a personalized interactive workshop to familiarise you with the craft of writing.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

Alankruta Mohapatra

I believe in conveying emotions and sometimes a strong opinion. I am a part-time

Learn More

कैसे बनाएं बायो एंजाइम क्लीनर अपने किचन में ही? जानिए हमारे sustainable living वीडियो से!

Comments

Related articles

6 Ways The Lives Of Indian Women Has Changed For Better: As Found By National Family Health Survey

Here Is Why We Think The Recent Maternity Benefits (Amendment) Bill Discriminates Against Adoptive Mothers

Bihar’s New Policy Allowing Trans Persons Into The Police Forces Is The Good News 2021 Needs!

transgender

Why The Recent Transgender Persons Bill Does Not Mean Freedom For The Community

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

They See My Disability, I See My Ability: Muniba Mazari, 1st Goodwill Ambassador For UN Women Pakistan
I Suffered As A Non-Veg Bahu Of A Saatvik Veg Family… But My Father In Law Surprised Me!
Stop Using The Derogatory Term ‘Maid’ Or ‘Servant’ For Women Who Make Your Life Easier!
Instead Of Calling Her Struggle ‘Inspiring’ What If She Wasn’t Burdened By Early Marriage?

Vaahini- A Network For Women Empowerment

Best Loved Stories

Sonali Bendre’s Sunshine Smile Is Inspiring For Many Battling Cancer

Hidimbi

Despite All She Did For Them, Why Is Hidimbi Not Respected As The 1st Pandava Queen?

intimate partner abuse

You’ll Be Shocked By How ‘Normal’ Some Of These 30 Signs Of Intimate Partner Abuse Are

Be The Girl Who Exercises

5 Ways To Celebrate An Eco-Friendly Diwali : Go For A Green Diwali