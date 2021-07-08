Don’t Miss Out On Any of Our Best Reads, and Contests. Register Now!
8 Inspiring Bollywood Actresses Who Have Turned Producers!

Posted: July 18, 2021

Taapsee Pannu is the latest to join other inspiring Bollywood actresses who have turned producers and are are making path-breaking films. 

Actresses who’ve already built a reputation for themselves in the movie industry frequently want to broaden their horizons by establishing a production company.

It’s an empowering move as these Bollywood actresses can control the content and cast themselves in interesting roles. Instead of  waiting for opportunities, these inspiring women have taken the reins of their careers in their hands.

 

A look at 8 Bollywood actresses who have turned producers:

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu has made headlines yet again by launching her own production house called Outsider Films. She has joined the ranks of several inspiring Bollywood actresses who have turned producers. Taapsee also announced her production house’s first film called Blur which stars her in the leading role.

 

Priyanka Chopra

This global icon has to be at the top of the list. Her Purple Pebble Pictures production house was established in 2015. Priyanka Chopra is committed to promoting new talent and has produced films in a host of languages, among which Marathi, Bengali, Punjabi, and Bhojpuri. Ventilator – a Marathi comedy-drama made in 2016 with her banner earned three national awards.

 

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma is a self-made woman. Along with her brother Karnesh, she launched her production company Clean Slate Films. The banner was created in 2014. As producer, Anushka has released various Bollywood films such as Pari, NH10, Phillauri as well as the latest OTT hits – Paatal Lok and Bulbbul. Anushka is genuinely a trendsetter, and her subject matter represents her solid knowledge of the content she produces.

 

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone made a brave debut as a producer in 2019 with Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak. The film created ripples and was received rare reviews. Her production house KA Entertainment is producing  ‘83’ where she is playing Romi Dev, Kapil Dev’s wife.

 

Alia Bhatt

Alia officially launched her own production company, Eternal Sunshine Productions this year. The first film she is producing is called Darlings, being co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. The film’s teaser was released earlier this year.

 

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza is a long-time producer with her own label Born Free Entertainment. Her first film Love Breakups Zindagi was released in 2011, accompanied by Bobby Jasoos starring Vidya Balan, in 2014. Her most recent project was Mind the Malhotras, an OTT series that did very well. Dia Mirza exemplifies how there are many opportunities available for women who choose to pursue their dreams.

 

Madhuri Dixit

Eternal superstar broke a million hearts when she got married and moved to the United States. She returned 2011 when she and her husband decided to launch their production company, RnM Moving Pictures. She has partnered on an international project with Priyanka Chopra and has produced the Marathi film Bucket List.

 

Kangana Ranaut

The actress known for her problematic social media posts has always stirred up controversy. She is now in the news for turning producer. Kangana launched Manikarnika Films in May this year and announced her first film Tiku Weds Sheru. 

