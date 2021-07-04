Ranjhana, Kabir Singh & Now Haseen Dillruba Is Bollywood’s Love Affair With Glorifying Violence

While juggling multiple roles, don’t forget you are important too. Make yourself a priority because no one else will with #KhayaalRakhna
Haseen Dillruba is another far-fetched tale glorifying violence and toxic masculinity in the name of love! When will Hindi Cinema get over this obsession?
I recently got the time to watch the much-hyped Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane starrer Haseen Dillruba. The movie directed by Vinil Mathew and written by Kanika Dhillon is currently streaming on Netflix.
The synopsis of the movie is that Rani Kashyap (played by Taapsee Pannu) is Rishabh aka Rishu Saxena’s (played by Vikrant Massey’s) wife. She is charged with allegedly murdering her husband with the help of her lover Neel (played by Harshvardhan Rane). The movie explores elements of Indian households, adultery, love, and betrayal.
All the actors do a great job in the movie. The movie does try to explore the dynamics of extramarital affairs. It tries to descend from the fallout of an extra-marital affair in a conservative small town where the ‘Badchalan’ woman doesn’t have the liberty to disappear in the crowd like a big city.
But one thing that the movie also drags in is the concept of Pyaar Mein Sab Jayaz Hai! (everything is fair in love)
Hindi cinema’s obsession with everything is fair in the name of love is not new. We have seen it as stalking being justified for love in Raanjhana, we saw violence and misogyny justified in the name of love in Kabir Singh, and now we have Haseen Dillruba.
The movie has several instances where violence and obsession are justified in the name of love. Vikrant’s character Rishu asks his wife Rani to leave him after she confesses that she cheated on him. She on the other hand insists that she won’t leave and will do anything for his forgiveness. So with this, he attempts to kill her and incurs violence on her. On top of this Taapsee’s character justifies this violence as Love!.
I personally love Taapsee Pannu but I wish she wouldn’t have done this movie! I mean after doing a movie like Thappad how could you do a movie that justifies domestic violence in the name of love?
Haseen Dillruba again proves how we are so obsessed with toxic relationships. How many people even today continue being in toxic relationships because of Pyaar (love) or Samaj (society)! This is not Ok.
Rather than being focused on love and betrayal the movie focuses on toxicity in relationships and even glorifies it. I genuinely feel the aspect of leaving relationships because they have become abusive and toxic should have been dealt with in the movie.
It’s time our Hindi cinema realizes the fact that violence is not equal to love. Subjecting someone to violence just because they did something wrong and then glorifying the violence as love is not at all good, irrespective of their gender.
Stalking, obsession and violence are criminal offences, and it’s high time we stop equating them to love.
3rd July: Personal Branding for Women in Corporate by I M Peccable; for Open minded people keen to tackle the roadblocks they are facing on the path to success.
5th July: Introduction to Creative Writing by Piyusha Vir; This basic ‘Introduction to Creative Writing’ will be a personalized interactive workshop to familiarise you with the craft of writing.
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
I read, I write, I dream and search for the silver lining in my life.
Haseen Dillruba Glorifies ‘Nice Guy’ Husbands Wanting ‘Homely’ Wives, But What About Her Needs?
Haseen Dillruba Dons A Refreshing Woke Cloak To Begin With, But Then…
Taapsee Pannu Steals Our Hearts Through This Facebook Post That Proves She Is A Real Fighter
9 Feminist Reasons Why I Feel Manmarziyaan Is A Brilliant Film, Not Just Superb Acting
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!