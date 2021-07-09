Don’t Miss Out On Any of Our Best Reads, and Contests. Register Now!
  1. Home > Pop Culture > Akshay Kumar’s Recent Song Filhaal 2: Not Ok To Carry Excess Baggage From Our Past!
filhaal 2

Akshay Kumar’s Recent Song Filhaal 2: Not Ok To Carry Excess Baggage From Our Past!

Posted: July 9, 2021

While juggling multiple roles, don’t forget you are important too.  Make yourself a priority because no one else will with #KhayaalRakhna

We, as humans, are designed to shed excess baggage off our shoulders in order to live a happy life. So what happens when we can’t? A commentary on Akshay Kumar’s new song Filhaal 2.

Being a fan is a strange thing, you observe your favourite character from every angle. The character they play on screen isn’t just a character for you. It’s an idol at times, an inspiration at times…, and resonate with you about someone else in your life at times.

*Spoilers Alert

Recently released song Filhaal 2 by Akshay Kumar was something I had waited for. When the first part of this song came out, I played it in a loop for days.

We all carry excess baggage from our past

I was quite surprised with the start of the song where a doctor who is going home after his shift denies treatment to a patient until he gets to know her name. She is his ex-lover with whom he couldn’t get married due to some circumstances.

Akshay’s character, the doctor, operates on his ex-lover, the character played by Nupur Sanon. In life, there are many love stories that end without any closure. It’s painful, but that’s life. But the more difficult it is, the tighter our hold on the past becomes.

What about his wife?

Now, let me talk about my feelings on Filhaal 2, in which Akshay continues to pursue his sweetheart even after her marriage, despite the fact that he is married himself, and still asks inquiries about Nupur’s husband in the song’s lyrics. Is she still dying or crying for her beloved every day, or has she moved on?

In the second stanza, he compares his affection to that of her husband. Also, he discusses his problem of whether he should move on with his wife or keep a piece of the ex with him. Won’t it be humiliating for a wife to be called by his ex’s name?

What if his wife did the same?

When he claims that he would leave his wife for his lover even if it were required, it takes a part of me away. What if his wife had such a past, I wonder, throughout the lyrics. Isn’t it difficult and unexpected for the husband? Does it really matter?

How well it has been depicted – how terrible excess baggage is? The name of Akshay’s wife was either seen as a name in the Filhaal 1 as ‘wife calling, or within the lyrics of the second part. If you love someone and can’t be with them, first work on yourself to get over them. You must be careful not to ruin someone else’s life until you have overcome your own baggage even if someday your paths may cross.

First published here.

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Exciting workshops this week - visit the Marketplace @ Women's Web!

3rd July: Personal Branding for Women in Corporate by I M Peccable; for Open minded people keen to tackle the roadblocks they are facing on the path to success.

3rd & 4th July: Uninhibited Expressions - How to make your writing skills more effective (For beginners) by Anupama Dalmia; This two-day workshop is for beginners who are either new to writing/blogging or are planning to venture into this field.

5th July: Introduction to Creative Writing by Piyusha Vir; This basic ‘Introduction to Creative Writing’ will be a personalized interactive workshop to familiarise you with the craft of writing.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

Geetika K. Bakshi

A passionate scribbler and wishful bread earner. A voracious reader and loves to connect readers

Learn More

कैसे बनाएं बायो एंजाइम क्लीनर अपने किचन में ही? जानिए हमारे sustainable living वीडियो से!

Comments

Related articles

Padman movie review

Padman Gets Reduced To Being Cliched Bollywood, Despite Its Novel Theme #MovieReview

voice of Draupadi

I Am The Voice Of Draupadi

Laxmii

Akshay Kumar’s Laxmii Sinks Into A Soul-less Horror Comedy Despite ‘Lofty’ Intent

the rift

How Can I Call My Parents After The Rift? [#ShortStory]

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

My Father Was The Hands-On Parent While My Mom Did Her Masters In OBGYN
8 Reasons Why Men Have It Easier Than Women (Not Counting Gender Based Violence)
Sara's
Film Sara’s Shows Indian Men How To Be True Partners To Women Or Get Out Of The Way
In 5 Yrs They Took Away My Home, Identity, My Confidence, And Any Hope For The Future

Vaahini- A Network For Women Empowerment

Best Loved Stories

Convenient Equality: Dowry By Any Other Name…

Painful Sexual Intercourse (Dyspareunia) In Women: Causes And Cure

Work From Home Doesn’t Mean I Am Available To Do All The Household Chores And Be Your Maid!

erotic books from India

9 Excellent Erotic Books By Women From The Indian Subcontinent That You Could Explore

How Pakistani Artist Muniba Mazari Turned Adversity To Live A More Meaningful Life

""