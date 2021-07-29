20 Short Films Celebrating Women Friends For Your Friendship Day Weekend Binge

Explore the exquisite magic of Alcohol Ink Art. You will learn how to make beautiful abstract art, patterns like ripples and ridges. Learn Alcohol Ink art with Piyusha Vir
Even if you celebrate Friendship Day online, why not do it with a binge watch party and discover the many forms of female friendships through these 20 short films?
Female friendships are extremely essential, and oh boy, how beautiful it is to see films of group of women supporting and encouraging one another. For once we deserve to see women who aren’t stuck orbiting a male lead as clichéd submissive girlfriend or unattainably hot girl in the class, women are beyond that. Let’s celebrate sisterhood.
Here is a list of 20 short films that include two or more significant female characters and there is no such thing as a sidekick and they aren’t meek women contesting for same man. The narrative revolves around the many forms of friendship. It’s because the stories were written by women in many of them. Here are a few of my personal favourites. So this friendship day grab some popcorn and discover the many forms of female friendships through these short films.
21 minutes
Jaydeep Sarkar’s thriller is a brilliant depiction of friendship between two extremely polar opposite women. It is a brilliant short film about two friends Alka (Tillotama Shome) and Nayantara (Konkana Sen Sharma) who seek for an escape in each other’s lives, where will this path of temporary pleasures and denial lead them to?
22 minutes
Starring Radhika Apte, Sandhya Mridul and Geetanjali Thapa, this short film depicts about the life of three women and their everyday struggle to deal with eve teasing as well as how they ascend and put an end to their struggles. The Anurag Kashyap directed short film ends abruptly but leaves you with goosebumps.
15 minutes
The short film addresses a very important subject that is particularly relevant to women in today’s society: online abuse. The discussion between the two women Sandy (Kalki Koechlin) and Ria (Ritabhari Chakraborty), successfully highlights the plight of woman in a patriarchal society, women’s access to public spaces, and internet trolling. Also is there anything Kalki Koechlin can’t do?
8 minutes
When a struggling actress encounters a Muslim literature professor they both sit down and talk about their idea of dressing up. It’s great to see more women discussing about choice. When it comes to a woman’s clothing, everyone appears to have an opinion and in this short film you will definitely find something to agree with.
33 minutes
The short film eloquently demonstrates how siblings could turn out to be each other’s best friends and It’s a hard hitting reality of siblings Nidhi (Shivani Tanksale) and Diya (Sheetal Menon) who are bound by the responsibility to take care of their bedridden father and Shivani Tanksale and Sheetal Menon deliver a power pack performance as two adult siblings.
12 minutes
When Anchal (Vaibhavi Upadhyay) meets the delivery girl (Krutika Deo), they essentially end up having an important conversation. They are divided from one another by their social status. Despite this, the two have found a common ground as married women.
30 minutes
This film, directed by Faraz Ansari, explores the theme of same-sex love and depicts the love between two women in a very beautiful way. The film has three talented women Swara Bhaskar, Shabana Azmi and Divya Dutta and it is the first ever Indian short film to win an award at Frameline Fest after 37 years.
18 minutes
Prashant Ingole’s short film Budh, was nominated for several short film awards and the film portrays women who are otherwise worlds apart yet share a common life when viewed through the lens of injustice and gender discrimination. This film sends out a strong message of women standing up for themselves and acknowledging their worth. Yay, you go girl!
5 minutes
It is produced by Six Sigma films and the story revolves around two rural girls and the stigma associated with period poverty in rural India. Even today several girls drop out of the school due to lack of education around menstruation. It’s a must see film as the film addresses the stigma around menstruation and let’s embrace womanhood.
The plot revolves around two women, Raina (Huma Qureshi) and Shubha (Gauhar Khan), and their shared love for the same man, as well as how each of them cope with the pain of losing him in their own unique way. The short film is all about embracing life.
Methi Ke Laddoo is a story about two sisters who are polar opposites to one another, and how resentment may sneak in over situations that are completely out of our control. Thank god for Indian mothers, who have a meal ready for every occasion and a cure to any issue. Now is the time to watch this light-hearted short film.
20 minutes
It’s a beautiful take on love and loss. Sai (Ira Dubey) stumbles across her father’s diary on the first anniversary of his death, she has no idea that he has left her some notes. Her relationship, her encounter with an ex- friend and her father’s poetry are beautifully woven together. You must binge watch it now.
9 minutes
The short film has done the unimaginable and it’s a tale of celebration of womanhood. Shruti Panwar, Shreya Gupto and Diptii Pujari have delivered exceptional performances. It depicts a confident woman who embraces her sexuality without any fear or remorse, and it reminds the viewer that a woman’s sexuality is nobody’s business except hers.
4 minutes
Live Love Laugh is a short film that combines four different slice-of-life stories into one. It addresses a very serious subject of our society, one that is frequently overlooked and rejected. It’ll send shivers down your spine with the castes stunning performances.
13 minutes
It is produced by Pocket Films and it is the tale of two college friends, one of who goes on to become a writer, and the other friend is pushed into a career that society does not approve of. When she pays a visit to a friend, the situation becomes awkward when she advises her to quit her job. Why do we let the society decide our life?
This video cannot be embedded due to its permissions, but you can watch it here on YouTube. Worth the visit.
Is there any friend better than your mother? The narrative focuses on the light banter between mother and daughter, as well as their domestic help, discussing about desires and sexuality. But the women claim to be discussing just the components of delicacies prepared in a kitchen, but are they? Tune into watching the film.
7 minutes
The film is essentially a conversation between three women discussing about what measures their success and its fun and light-hearted. While Megha thinks beauty is essential, Ria and Sonal disagree. Watch it right now and discuss it with your gal pals.
How can a film with Shabana Azmi’s brilliance be anything less than perfect? It is story of a widow Parveen played by Shabana Azmi, and an acid attack survivor Geetika played by Anmol Rodriguez. They belong to very different worlds, but fate pulls them together to show them that they have a lot more in common than they realize.
Some short films are so well-crafted that you know you’ll remember them for a long time. Chotti is a wonderful illustration of this, with its lovely exploration of friendship and bonding between mother and daughter.
6 minutes
The story delves into the significance of dressing up, and how amazingly liberating it may be from mental and emotional confinement. Is it in the shade of a new lipstick, the swirl of a dark eyeliner, or the radiance of a new highlighter? Discover friendship, dressing up, and the delight of being in love with your body through this film. The perfect film to end with, during this lockdown.
Do let us know what you thought about this collection specially curated for you.
