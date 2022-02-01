Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen

For Young Women
February 1, 2022

I Don’t Need A Man To Build My Castle, I Will Build My Own

Women can choose to do anything, so why limit them to being somebody's wife or somebody's mother?

Prathiksha B U

Ever since I have completed my post-graduation, everyone seems to be interested in my wedding, focusing on who I would marry rather than encouraging me to be financially independent.

Most days I have struggled to step out of the house confidently; on other days I just get schooled on how to be a good wife or how to master the art of being a sanskaari woman. I know most women go through this but somedays it’s so hard to not give a f&^k.

I remember walking into an ashram and a priest told me you are 25, get married, and I said no I would rather work my ass off than depend on someone. The other day, a distant relative of mine seemed concerned about how I would live a happy life without being somebody’s wife.

My parents are often bombarded with questions about my marriage; instead, I wish they cared to ask about my accomplishments or what my opinions are on the institution of marriage as well.

No dear society, I do not need a man to support my life, I’m enough to support myself

Why are women not told how important it is to be financially independent? Isn’t it important for every individual to earn and support themselves? Why then are women forced to get married? Why should a woman be excluded from this? It’s beyond disgusting to witness and hear “jaldi shaadi karlo, aur pati ke ghar ke kaam sambhalo, agar umar hoagyi toh koyi nahi shaadi karega.” (Get married soon and take charge of your husband’s home, or else you will be left single).

Liberated women are untamed and powerful and most men fear that

I think most people are scared to educate their women with financial freedom because they are very much aware that financial freedom will bring individual freedom of choice and most men do not wish women to have that choice. Because the choice makes women powerful and most people fear that.

When will our society recognize a woman as an individual human being?

Isn’t it high time to stop addressing them as somebody’s wife or mother?

I cannot believe so many people that I know act so progressive on social media yet still they slyly manage to pass comments about my marriage. No, do not get me wrong, I’m not against marriage, it’s an individual choice but I don’t think anyone else should get to decide when a woman should get married or what women should do with their lives. Like I said, marriage is just an individual choice but it ain’t something that women are bound to do with their life.

Never miss real stories from India's women.

Register Now

Women can still find love without being married, women can be successful and happy without being married. Basically, women can choose to do anything, so why limit them to being somebody’s wife or somebody’s mother?

It’s not wrong but that’s not how women should be identified – women are their own person, they’re beyond being somebody’s wife or mother. Being married shouldn’t be their only identity.

I don’t need a man to build my castle, I will build my own

I remember reading women poets of the 18th and 19th centuries protesting against the institution of marriage and patriarchy; isn’t it a little ironic to see that even three centuries later, our so-called progressive society is still hung up on the idea of female virtue of forcing them to be a dutiful wife rather than empowering them to be financially liberated?

In the wise words of my beloved poet Virginia Woolf, “Yes, I deserve spring- I owe nobody nothing.”

Image is a scene from the Hindi movie Pagglait

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Comments

About the Author

Prathiksha B U

Prathiksha BU has just completed her post-graduation in Journalism and Mass communication. She is an ardent follower of Virginia Woolf and Sylvia Plath. She believes that beauty is found in the most mundane things. read more...

17 Posts | 39,748 Views

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Doing Good is #BeautifulInDeed

Social Issues
January 29, 2022

She Is Unwell But Everyone Is Only Worried About What Her Family Will Eat!

Women are expected to be nurturing, and their role as caregivers is taken for granted, by everyone. What happens when the caregiver falls ill?

Ritwika Roy Mutsuddi

Women are expected to be nurturing, and their role as caregivers is taken for granted, by everyone. What happens when the caregiver falls ill?

Poorva was burning with fever since morning and couldn’t get up from the bed. She had splitting headache and a bad body ache. It was 7 in the morning and she knew she was not in a condition to get up and do anything.

She woke up her husband Avinash and in a faint voice said, “Please take leave from the office today. I am having fever and not in a condition to do anything today.”

Read Full Article
Short Stories & Poetry
January 28, 2022

It Took Her 26 Years & An Affair To Realize They Didn’t Love But Were ‘Used To’ Each Other!

At the party, everyone was getting high. Then she noticed Aanya, her husband’s colleague. She wondered...was he having an affair?

Muskan Sharma

It was a cold January evening, the day of her brother-in-law’s bachelor’s party. Despite the perfection the hours displayed, there was a subtle stillness in the disposition of the night. Her husband was engaged in dressing for an hour now, displaying a consistent smirk on his face, the blush of a teenager. The peculiar detailing of the way he dressed made her strangely uncomfortable as if a warning of an impending tragedy.

Performing her routine in front of the mirror, she adorned herself with embellishments meant for her body, while the heart remained motionless, a numb void. Something was dead inside. After all, it’s been 5 years since she has received even a fraction of his ardent gaze. He has forgotten to admire her, caress her, love her, or maybe he never loved her. She has been treated as an object for most of her life, something to be used and “thrown away.” Maybe these 5 years are a reminder of her limited position in the society, as a woman, as a wife.

Carrying an unnoticed hollowness on her face, a thump in her heart and a luxurious gown, she went to grace the occasion. They reached at seven and were warmly greeted. The gorgeous decor of red and white, the alluring music and the warm ambience, rejuvenated her desire to love and be loved. But pity her fate!

Read Full Article
Load More Related Articles
write
advertise
intern
""
All Categories
Art & Culture As You Write It Attend Books Campaigns Career Growth Crime & Law Disability & Inclusion Entrepreneurship Fashion Feminist Fitness & Wellness Food For Young Women Humour learn LGBTQ Money Newsmakers Parenting Parenting Tips Participate Pop Culture Read Relationships Sex & Sexuality Short Stories & Poetry Social Issues Sports Stories From Moms Travel Women's History Workplace Issues