Never miss real stories from India’s women. Register Now!
Women's History
November 9, 2021

Google Doodle Pays Tribute To Dr Kamal Ranadive, Pioneer Indian Cell Biologist On Her 104th Birthday

Dr. Kamal Ranadive was a pioneer in the field of cancer research and women's and children's healthcare in tribal areas, and the founder of Indian Women Scientists' Association (IWSA), that continues to support women in India's scientific and technology fields.

Prathiksha B U
Dr Kamal Ranadive
Tags:

Dr. Kamal Ranadive was a pioneer in the field of cancer research and women’s and children’s healthcare in tribal areas, and the founder of Indian Women Scientists’ Association (IWSA), that continues to support women in India’s scientific and technology fields.

Yesterday’s Google doodle honoured Dr. Kamal Ranadive, on the occasion of her 104th birthday.

The doodle has been designed by India-based illustrator and art director Ibrahim Rayintakath and depicts Dr Ranadive in a blue coat looking through a microscope.

Dr Kamal Ranadive is most recognised for her ground-breaking discovery in cancer research. She was the first recipient of the silver jubilee research award for her phenomenal contributions to the field of cancer research and in 1982, she was given the Padma Bhushan for services to medicine.

A trailblazer for women in science

Kamal was born in Pune on 8 November 1917, during the times when girls were deprived of education and were married off at a very young age, Born Kamal Samarth, she was determined to study and complete her education. She studied Botany and Zoology at Fergusson College and in 1943 she moved to the Agriculture College at Pune, where she worked on the ‘Cytogenetics of Annonaceae’ for her master’s degree.

She earned her doctorate from Bombay University and she was awarded a postdoctoral research fellowship to study tissue culture techniques in 1949. Kamal returned to India after her fellowship and re-joined the ICRC (Indian Cancer Research Centre) as a Senior Research Officer. At ICRC, her crucial discovery in the Experimental Biology Laboratory paved way for India’s first Tissue Culture Laboratory.

Randive’s remarkable accomplishments have paved the way for generations of Indian women to turn their dreams in science and technology into reality. She was a trailblazer who went on to become one of the key figures in the cancer research especially in an era when few Indian girls could dream of schooling since they had little choice but to limit themselves to being housewives.

True leadership that took others along with her

And Dr Randive’s ground-breaking ascent did not stop there, Kamal and her fellow scientist acknowledged the need to establish organisations for less privileged women so the women could pursue their career in science. Kamal had a distinct feeling that they wouldn’t be able to defy the patriarchal standards unless they put together a group of like-minded female scientists. And thus in the year 1973 Dr Randive along with her 11 colleagues established Indian Women Scientists’ Association (IWSA) where she strived to improve the health of tribal women and children.

Never miss real stories from India's women.

Register Now

IWSA promoted women’s scientific achievements by understanding women’s scientific issues and acting as a voice for women in science and technology. In India, the IWSA now has 11 branches and offers scholarships and childcare to women in science. Ranadive’s dedication to women’s health and education has impacted several women to pursue their career in science.

Even during her final years, she only worked for the betterment of tribal women and children.

Groundbreaking research in cancer

She served as the ICRC’s acting Director from 1966 to 1970.She supervised a team of biologists and served as an inspiring teacher to them. As a result of this, she went on to develop new research units in carcinogenesis, cell biology, and immunology.

Her research on the pathophysiology of cancer using animal models led to a better understanding of the causes of leukaemia, breast cancer, and oesophageal cancer. Not only that, she was one of the first scientist to notice the link between cancer susceptibility and the connection of hormones. Her research on leprosy bacteria eventually led to the development of a leprosy vaccine. She has produced nearly 200 scientific research publications on cancer and leprosy during her career.

Even after her retirement, Kamal worked with Satya Niketan, a non-profit organisation to understand the nutritional status of tribal children in the Akola taluka of Ahmednagar, Maharashtra.

Dr. Kamal Ranadive, who valiantly made several ground-breaking discoveries, played a leading role in women’s and children’s healthcare in tribal areas, and founded a crucial organisation that continues to support women in India’s scientific and technology fields. Her outstanding scholarly and social accomplishments continues to inspire several women.

Image source: Indian Academy of Sciences and Google Doodle

Liked this post?

Every fortnight, we send out a special mailer for working women (or those aspiring to work), with useful resources, tips and ideas. Sign up here to receive this mailer.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

Comments

About the Author

Prathiksha B U

Prathiksha BU has just completed her post-graduation in Journalism and Mass communication. She is an ardent follower of Virginia Woolf and Sylvia Plath. She believes that beauty is found in the most mundane things. read more...

16 Posts | 33,635 Views

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

The Magic Mindset : How to Find Your Happy Place

Short Stories & Poetry
November 7, 2021

Tales From A Marriage: When Is It Time To Say – Enough Is Enough?!

As she dragged herself to the kitchen to make coffee for her husband, breakfast for him and their kids, and then pack their lunches and send them off to work and school respectively… she felt another spasm hit her hard.

Roopa Swaminathan - The Messy Optimist

Her head pounded so hard that she could actually feel it in every part of her body.

She’d barely slept all night. It wasn’t just the collective sounds coming from next to her – like a bee buzzing around a light source or the rattling of pebbles inside a tin can – AKA her husband snoring all night. The napkin had flooded and needed changing at least three times last night even as she felt constipated and bloated.

Having gone over 24 hours with absolutely no sleep whatsoever, Nisha got up at 5.30am in the morning for yet another day. As she dragged herself to the kitchen to make coffee for her husband, breakfast for him and their kids, and then pack their lunches and send them off to work and school respectively… she felt another spasm hit her hard. And clutched her stomach as she winced painfully.

Read Full Article
Stories From Moms

Why Is It So Rare For A Single Man To Marry A Divorced Woman? Coz She’s ‘Damaged Goods’, Of Course!

Indian society considers a married woman with children, complete; but a divorced, single, or widowed woman with children as ‘baggage’.

Ell P

Indian society considers a married woman with children, complete; but a divorced, single, or widowed woman with children as ‘baggage’.

Like Ellen Goodman says, “You can fire your secretary, divorce your spouse, and abandon your children. But they remain your co-authors forever.” Or in this case your very own personal ‘baggage’.

It was six years ago, when my partner and I had first started seeing each other that he went around town talking to anyone who would listen; about this absolutely fascinating woman he’d met (his words not mine).

Read Full Article
Load More Related Articles
write
advertise
intern
""
All Categories
Art & Culture As You Write It Attend Books Campaigns Career Growth Crime & Law Disability & Inclusion Entrepreneurship Fashion Feminist Fitness & Wellness Food For Young Women Humour learn LGBTQ Money Newsmakers Parenting Parenting Tips Participate Pop Culture Read Relationships Sex & Sexuality Short Stories & Poetry Social Issues Sports Stories From Moms Travel Women's History Workplace Issues