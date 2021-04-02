Dear Ma, You Aren’t ‘Just’ A Housewife, You Are So Much More!

“Eclectic, interesting…will fill you with hope and resolve!” – Pick up our new short story collection, Women.Mutiny
Dear Ma,
I miss you. And I cannot put it in words how much I miss you and your talks, care, love, hugs, kisses, lap and so much more. I again fail to describe it in words.
Ever since I got married, I have understood your importance and your teachings in life. I have learned so much from you that made me who I am today. However, I regret that I did not learn enough from you.
It is often quoted, ‘Housewives do not do much.‘ However, I respectfully disagree. You are not just a housewife. Maa, you made our home heaven for us. You took care of everything in the house and made it a happy place for each one of us in the family.
Not only did you cook scrumptious meals but also decorated the house and infused positive vibes in the house just by being there for us! You took the lead and taught us to stand up for ourselves whenever required.
Maa, you showed how imperative it is to have respect and love to have a harmonious life. Not only, I was in awe of your resilience and tactics to overcome the blues but you also incorporated these beautiful manners in us for which I am so proud of and to be honest, I sometimes flex about it too. And why not?
Mummy, you always said that you regret you have not done much in life. But let me tell you, you are my inspiration. I want to be who you are today. At 60, you are this enthusiastic kid at heart who is always excited to look at new recipes on YouTube, try them the very moment and cook us amazing food!
You are so knowledgeable about maintaining the house, decor and garden. In fact, you just blow me away with your gardening skills or every time you make additions to the house. It makes me wonder how are you so energetic and passionate about things.
You say that you do not know much and you are just a housewife. But you are not just a housewife, Ma. You are the pillar of the house, you are the guiding light, the educator. Ma, you are our roadmap to happiness. You are the vibe of the house. And I am learning so much from you.
I wish to inculcate some of your traits in me. You are my wonder woman for whom nothing is impossible. I wish you nothing but the best in life Ma.
I love you.
Your proud daughter
Picture credits: Still from Marathi TV series Agga Bai Sasubai
