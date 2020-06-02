During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
How This Extremely Extroverted Person Realized During Quarantine That She Is Actually An Introvert

Posted: June 2, 2020

I spend time with myself and indulge in self-conversation realising what my interests are. Honestly, I would have never known so much about me if it was not the lock-down.

Sometimes, it takes an experience to make you realise who you are. Otherwise, you just flow with life and live your whole life not knowing who you actually are. I have been out and about my life so much so that I do not let my family and friends in oblivion about my daily activities. I have this urge to be in incessant touch with everyone I know. From posting pictures to updating status on Instagram to calling friends in person. No. It does not stop here. I liked going out after my work that it became a routine to hang out with friends and meeting friends of friends over a kaffeeklatsch. All this while, I reckoned that I am an extreme extrovert until this lock-down happened.

The lock-down all over India, started in March and till now I have not been able to step out of my home, let alone meet anyone. However, it does not feel so bad being in your own company. I actually like being alone for a fact that I can be me and I have so many thoughts inside my head that keep unraveling. It is because of this that I am doing things I like. I am learning more and more about myself and one thing that I learned is that I do not need someone else’s company to survive or be happy like I earlier used to think.

Let me admit, I was totally dependent on others for my happiness. The frequent calls, regular meetings, and the fear of missing out just outweighed the realisation that I can be alone too. It was so bad that I would make the first call even if the other person has not called me for months. Right!!! Nevertheless, this lock-down taught me that we are enough and resilient. Of course, we are coping with this pandemic and we surely have developed some resilience being in a lock-down. Coming back to the point, yes, we are enough and there is no exigency to be dependent on others to be happy.

I, certainly love my own company. I love the activities that I engage in which I have never tried before the lock-down such as cooking, writing, reading, and even learning a new language. I spend time with myself and indulge in self-conversation realising what my interests are. Honestly, I would have never known so much about me if it was not the lock-down.

Moreover, it certainly made me realise that I am actually an introvert and I like it. I am sure this lock-down must have brought some new revelations about yourself too.

Image Credit: Pexels

Hanisha Kapoor

