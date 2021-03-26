15 Morning Routine Ideas To Give You A Head Start!

“Eclectic, interesting…will fill you with hope and resolve!” – Pick up our new short story collection, Women.Mutiny
A good morning routine can not just get you ready for the day, but also help you work towards better mental and physical health.
We all need an IKIGAI in life. Now you might be familiar with this word and must have read the book on Ikigai or heard this name on various platforms.
To reiterate, the word means a reason for being.
In simpler words, Ikigai means a reason to live, a purpose in life, or something that gets us going. It not only helps us to get going in life, but also directs us to get up in the morning in pursuit of our goals, tasks and dreams. Therefore, Ikigai guides us to set up our morning routine so that we can initiate the day with zeal and passion.
Getting up in the morning is actually a task especially after a long hectic day when you just want to slouch on the couch without worrying about the next day. Or even if you wake up in the morning, the cell phone next to you makes you lazy to come out of the bed as you scroll down your emails, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
You plan to get up in the morning and set an alarm. However, as soon as it buzzes, you hit the snooze button to get some more sleep. This is because you lack the will to pursue your goals, tasks and things that make you happy in life. Or to be precise, you lack IKIGAI.
You must recognize things you like, things that make you happy, your goals, values and daily tasks to entice you to get up in the morning so that you reach your goals every day and live your day to the fullest.
Here are the steps to set up a morning routine to give your day a head-start!
We have tried our hands on various things to set up a morning routine for ourselves but failed miserably. Nevertheless, here are easy-to-do steps to help you set a morning routine just for yourself.
Create a list of the things that define you and your values. To make it simple, identify things that you pay attention to the most in life such as family, friends, health, business, fashion, etc. Once you are clear with what you are passionate about, write down your life goals. Say, if you want to be a writer, entrepreneur, or a home-maker. Further, jot down the things that give you instant happiness and uplift your moods such as dancing, writing, jogging, or even a cup of coffee.
Pro-Tip: Use an excel spreadsheet to create a list. Create three different sections each of the things that are mentioned above: Your Values, Your Goals, and Things that give you Happiness. List down the points under each section so you know what you want in life and the reasons to get up in the morning.
Each one of us is allotted with daily tasks that we have to accomplish on a day to day basis. A writer has to write, proofread and edit. An entrepreneur has got his/her plate full of tasks such as meeting, brainstorming, reviewing, and more. A home-maker has to cook, laundry, wash utensils, etc. Therefore, write the daily tasks that you have to complete in a day.
Put heads together to figure out activities that match up with your values, goals, things that make you happy and your daily tasks. It can be an overwhelming exercise at start but once you got it all figured out, it will be easier for you to get up in the morning since you will know the first thing you want to do once you are up in the morning.
Now let’s just say, you are a health freak and you are a writer. You can get up in the morning to write an article on the health for yourself, readers or clients. Or let’s say your family is important to you and you enjoy nature, you can sit in the lawn in the morning and enjoy a cup of coffee amidst nature.
Try and analyze everything to shortlist the activities that you can do in the morning. Be creative and do not be afraid of this exercise. It will certainly help you figure out who you are as a person and what is your passion in life which will unequivocally render you the zeal that you need to get out of the bed.
Here, we sum up the 9 steps to help you set up the morning routine that is specially crafted for you according to your values, goals and interests to give you a head-start for the rest of the day.
Below are some of the morning routine ideas that might interest you to add in your activity list:
These are few suggestions which might help you kick off your mornings. As it has been rightly said – “Early to bed and early to rise, makes a man healthy, wealthy and wise”.
Image source: Pixabay
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
Love to read crazy new stuff. What I love more is to write. And in
3 Women Share Why They Embraced Ikigai, The Japanese Philosophy Of Purpose And Fulfilment
Take Charge of Your Work Life Balance With These 3 (Science Based) Skills
A Day In The Life Of: Ally Matthan
How To Sleep Better (And Wake Up Energised The Next Day)? 4 Tips From Me To You!
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!