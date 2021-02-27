Read our prestigious winners at the 10th Laadli Media Awards, on India’s Low Divorce Rate and The Sexual Violence of Flashing.
Social Media Making You Really Social Or Stressing You Out?

Posted: February 27, 2021
Every new platform, new app, new technology surely benefit us but when we start creating a dis-balance; it may ruin our life, our relationships, our special moments.
Remember the time when we as kids used all our play time outside, talk with friends, enjoy the delicacies at neighbor Aunty’s house, playing time ended with the darkness of the day, played freely without any fear of safety with all the children in the colony or bhaiya and didi’s! Our mommies bought a new thing, it was immediately shared with friends around, whenever she tried hands on a  new recipe and a full bowl reached our neighbors place. Our fathers also even after coming back from a busy day at office, tried spending time with other uncles sharing the talks over a cup of tea! So, there was a time when we were actually social.

The life with social media

The life these days has become very fast. Everyone is busy struggling to keep ahead in this race and hence,  not able to devote much time with family, friends, neighbors or our social circle. At right time, the social media platforms had taken up the position. Since most of us are far from our family and friends, it sometimes helped to share and know about each other and ended the distances. But gradually it penetrated strongly in our life! Rarely face to face but we all started updating and sharing aggressively about our daily life and activities on Facebook, WhatsApp, twitter, Instagram, etc.
We cooked something new or went to a restaurant, we were more focused taking a perfect pic to sent the update though we tasted the food ordered later. We went for an outing but instead of enjoying the place or the moment, we posed at our best to capture the most for updating rather than making memories. The outfits we wanted to look cool in to a party but we flaunted it to update for fb or insta. Its not that I was not a part of all this but at a point in life, it made me and may be many others to realize that its better to enjoy that particular moment of life than to update.

The obsession with ‘likes’

Yes, it is important to capture for reanimating the memories but not to capture everything to update even to the extent of mapping with false carried expressions. Not only this but once updated, we are really into this again and again multiple times to check the comments, likes or views though it may keep us engaging but it’s also true that it provides stress because someone who was dear to us did not liked or commented on our special post. Now-a-days it feels like people want to more advertise than to share about their happy wedding, expensive buys, foreign trips,  their achievements or everything or anything. But please remember that not everyone will be happy at your achievements or updates and that most of the comments appreciating or appraising you would be just ‘fake’ . Somewhere its truly written that showing every good page of your life may attract an evil eye; you believe it or not but it may sound true at some point in your life. So, its always good to keep a part of your life private. Also, it takes a toll on our productive time, our time which we would have actually spent with our family or friends but we were busy scrolling down the fb or insta pages!
Every new platform, new app, new technology surely benefit us but when we start creating a dis-balance; it may ruin our life, our relationships, our special moments. Keep updating but bring a balance. Those people who are going deep into this just start trying it once and you will feel the difference!
Image source: Pixabay

Liked this post?

SHALINI SINGH

