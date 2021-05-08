The Social Judgments Working Women Face

“Eclectic, interesting…will fill you with hope and resolve!” – Pick up our new short story collection, Women.Mutiny
With the various pressures that women face, what will it take for us to be respected for the choices we make?
Every fortnight, we send out a special mailer for working women (or those aspiring to work), with useful resources, tips and ideas. Sign up here to receive this mailer.
I love the beauty with which words tangle with human emotions and start relating to
A Married Daughter Should Be Able To Take Care Of Her Parents Too, Not Just In-Laws!
Does Your Husband Help You At Home? [#ShortStory]
These Inspiring Parents Show Us Divorced Couples Can Raise Kids Together Too!
The Boundaries For Independent Women In So-Called ‘Modern’ Families
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!