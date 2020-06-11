2020: The Year That Taught Us To Be Grateful

Want to be a stellar content marketer? Join us to learn how to develop your brand voice and calendar!
2020 might not be anything like we expected it to be but it also an year that taught us some important lessons. Nothing is permanent and your entire life can change drastically in the blink of an eye.
We are halfway through 2020. This year has been nothing but tragic. Life is working diligently to hit us hard. With so many things happening at the same time, life has completely battered us. There is no doubt that we are emotionally, physically and mentally exhausted. Every time we start to think it is going to get over, bam! It gives us a bummer. It is like there is no stopping it and it is trying to teach us something: that nothing is permanent. Live in the moment and be grateful.
Firstly, the wave of Corona virus hit the millions around the world. The situation just keeps on exacerbating as it made its way to every country and every city. It led people to the ventilators, fighting and battling with the disease which is unknown to cure. Doctors, scientists and professionals around the world are still not able to find the cure of it. What can be more deadly than this that we have to accept that this virus has become a part of our lives? Wearing masks and saying hello from a far has become a new norm like some dystopian Hollywood movie that we used to enjoy watching but never imagined it might become reality.
Further, the havoc that it has created in the lives of poor migrants, it is delirious to watch. Every day, the news is flashed on television and newspaper about families being starved to death. People walking on the foot to cover more than 1000 kilometres to reach their destination in this scorching heat with nothing in hand to survive. We are losing children, families and people of the country which is an irreplaceable loss. Irrefutably, this year is just being mean to us.
Moreover, people are losing jobs as there is no work and thus there is no cash-flow. The life has put us all in a reverse gear and we are back two-three years from where we have to start all over again. This year has been a great lesson for all of us that nothing is permanent. Not even the bad times.
We are yet to cover the second half of the year. Let’s just hope the world is changed back to the normal like it changed abruptly from vivid colors to black and white. Let us all be grateful for what we have and pray that it gets over soon.
Amen.
Image Credit: Pixabay
Love to read crazy new stuff. What I love more is to write.
