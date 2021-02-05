Read our prestigious winners at the 10th Laadli Media Awards, on India’s Low Divorce Rate and The Sexual Violence of Flashing.
The Beckoning Of The Soul

Posted: February 5, 2021
Girls apply rose’s petals; my preference is rose’s thorns,
They make my skin bleed,
Hence I glow,
Then what should I fear?

The volcanic eruptions give ways to beautiful craters,
What should I fear?
Bold, brave and black beauty
one day will walk on the serene barren beach like a nude soul,
Ask!
What should I fear?
My bruised knuckles still crush the rosemary sprigs,
It becomes better to savour me as a better person,
I unveil my veiled sorrows,
I unveil my silent cries,
I unveil my failed tries,
I unveil my worries of tomorrow,
My mistakes are lightning serenade in a continuous moving picture,
I ain’t a perfect creature,
I don’t forget to chuckle a little,
I allow the dark despair’s tempest to calm down and rest,
Before the bold, dark dried black body turns into the nude soul,
and care none just glare at the horizon,
I stumbled upon the words,
I stumbled upon the deeds,
My wrongs only guide me,
I shed my body time to time and call it ageing,
Girls apply rose’s petals; my preference is rose’s thorns,
They make my skin bleed,
Hence I glow,
Then what should I fear?
What should I fear?

Image source: Pixabay

Geetika K. Bakshi

A passionate scribbler and wishful bread earner. A voracious reader and loves to connect readers

write
advertise
intern

