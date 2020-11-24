And Then She Rose Up Against The Abuse, Silent No More

She was beaten, battered, abused. Since childhood. But they had not accounted for her ability to rise above that.
She was beaten,
She was bruised,
She was tormented,
She was abused.
The little girl was fondled,
When she knew not very much,
The faithful wife was raped,
When she refused her husband’s touch.
Her voice has been choked,
For decades and more,
She has bled from her heart,
Her eyes have gone sore.
But her scars will no longer be silent,
They will speak of her pain,
She is afraid no more,
She stands against the violent male!
No, you can’t get away,
You will pay the price,
Her body is her sacred temple,
Her wounds are now wise.
She walks in her power,
She walks with pride,
She walks against injustice,
She walks to RISE!
Image source: a still from the film Masaan
