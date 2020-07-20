And As I Calmly Cleaned The Dishes, I Felt My Soul Cleansing Itself Too!

Want sharp content that connects with your audience? Share your brief here
During the lockdown, as I did the dishes a deep sense of peace enveloped me. The clean dishes and cleaning them left me feeling extremely satisfied.
The help is now becoming more popular because of her absence. Doing the bartans, pocha and jhadu has become part of the daily exercise regime. Vim bar and Lizol have become my best friends (No, they didn’t pay me for this promotion. Although in tough times like these I wouldn’t mind some monies for the marketing)
Yes, we miss the help!
But back to the point, so one morning as I did the dishes a deep sense of peace enveloped me. The clean dishes and the experience of cleaning them had left me feeling extremely satisfied.
What was more interesting was that in the period that I did the dishes, I was so engrossed in the activity, it almost felt like meditation. There was no mind chatter, just a quiet within.
I have been reading the Alchemist by Paulo Coelho. And as if perfectly timed, I land up on the page that reads this ‘They discovered that the purification of the metals, had led to a purification of themselves.’
My mind took me back to memories of my girlfriends often saying “Cleaning is so therapeutic” or “I set my wardrobe, it feels so good!” I have had my personal moments of cleaning bliss too. And I’m sure, as the cleaning maniacs of the family a lot of you will agree with it.
We sure know by now that the earth is going through her healing process. As part of her, we are all going through it too. We have to do this for ourselves, and we can’t hire someone to do the internal cleaning. Neither can we shun that responsibility. From our internal vessels, we have to wash off the greasy negative thoughts, the regressive pattern marks and the stains of low self-worth.
As the world outside cleans itself, we are cleaning the world within. We are cleaning the house our body resides in at the same time, we are cleaning the house the soul resides in.
So ladies, even though on some days you want to bang the bartans, choose to wash them. The deep rooted dirt is being washed off and we are all finally coming clean!
Picture credits: YouTube
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
When No Domestic Helpers Meant That Indian Men Were Inconvenienced During Lockdown
10 Ways In Which My Period Brings Me Closer To My Real Self
5 Women For Whom Home Is A Hellish Place During This Lockdown
I Went From Struggling With Working From Home To Becoming A WFH Goddess!
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!