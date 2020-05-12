During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
The New Chapter

Posted: May 12, 2020

Read on how to enrich your life by purpose, i.e. to find depth and, a reason to get out of bed each morning, your own Ikigai.

It is important for us to remind ourselves that we are the authors of our own narratives. We need to take charge and take control of our lives.

It’s time to rewrite,

The stories of our lives,

It’s a new page,

It’s a new turn,

It’s a new way,

It’s a new yearn.

Gone are the days to follow the crowd,

Our souls have woken up and say it aloud,

“Be your own author,

Pen your own thoughts,

Write something you’d be proud to read,

Now is the time to sow the seed.

In the quiet outside,

Find your calling within,

Let’s stay away but stay together,

As our new books of life we all begin.”

Image Source: Pexels

