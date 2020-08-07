During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > Social Issues > Why Isn’t There A Single Fast In Indian Culture For The Long Life Of Daughters Or Their Safety?

Why Isn’t There A Single Fast In Indian Culture For The Long Life Of Daughters Or Their Safety?

Posted: August 7, 2020
Tags:

Want sharp content that connects with your audience? Share your brief here

There are so many fasts that women keep for the men in our families. Why don’t we have any fasts we can keep for our daughters?

Many festivals are celebrated in our country. Some of these festivals are also those in which women of our country keep fast, such as Karvachauth, Halshashthi, Sankashti Chaturthi, Ahoi Ashtami, etc.

For some festivals, women fast by only drinking water while in some only eating fruits. But do you know that these fasts are not for their own sake, but some fasts are for the long life of their husbands and some for the long life of their sons?

Why is there not a single fast in our society for the long life of daughters or their safety?

Don’t we now say that girls are no less than boys?

By the way, I always hear that girls are no less than boys in any way, and in today’s time, parents also give equal love to boys and girls, and educate them equally. But the fast is kept only for the long life of sons.

In such a situation, do we not make partiality with our own daughters? The fast of Ganesh Chaturthi or Ahoi Ashtami fast should be for the child and not for the son or daughter. If you have children, then whether you have a son or a daughter, you should pray to God for their long life.

Isn’t a daughter, a child? Can’t she be given such importance? On the one hand, we say that daughters are our pride, and on the other hand, we discriminate against them. Why?

If you pray, then pray for daughters too

I do not say that all people display discrimination towards girls. But there is a large part of our society which even today unknowingly commits this injustice with girls. If our girls are our pride, we must pray to God for their protection and long life.

Keep fast for the long life of sons, but do not forget to pray for the long life of your daughters as well while worshiping. May God hear these prayers and protect our daughters in every way.

The matter is simple but worth noting.

Image source: balouriarajesh on pixabay

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

shailja027

Shailja is a writer,blogger & a content curator by profession. A editor in collaboration with

Learn More

बच्चा होने के बाद - Motherhood And Career - How To Plan?

https://youtu.be/68c1UBS446Q

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

fasts for women

Why Must Only Women Fast In The Great Indian Tradition, Especially For Their Men?

From Karva Chauth To Toe Rings, Are We Empowered In The Real Sense To Make Up Our Own Minds?

The Karwa Chauth Tradition: Does It Need A Closer Look?

“Chhota Bheem Is Strong And Chutki Tires Quickly” Do We Want To Give This Skewed Message To Our Children?

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

Marriages May Be Made In Heaven, But These 6 Women’s Rishta Stories Are Straight From Hell!
To All The Married Women Braving The Struggle, We Have Constantly Failed You!
Alexa, Siri And Cortana; Isn’t It Time We Ungendered Our Virtual Assistants?
Why Was Shankuntala Devi A Woman’s Predicament Instead Of The Story Of A Mathematical Genius?

Are You A Woman Working In India Inc?

Best Loved Stories

P. Sivakami And 8 Other Dalit Women Writers You Must Read

Geeta Tandon

I Chose Death-Defying Stunts Over Death Due To Marital Rape: Geeta Tandon, Bollywood Stuntwoman

Add food grains in your diet

7 Ways To Add New Food Grains In Your Diet

SC Ruling: Women Can Now File Domestic Violence Case (498A) From A Safe Home Anywhere

Which Side Are You On: Nine Questions Every Woman Must Ask Herself