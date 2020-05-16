Mother’s Day Special: Some Essential Tips For Celebrating Mother’s Day in Lockdown

Read on how to enrich your life by purpose, i.e. to find depth and, a reason to get out of bed each morning, your own Ikigai.
This time Mother’s Day will be very different due to the Corona lockdown, but the people’s feelings behind celebrating it and their love for their mother will remain the same.
‘Mom,’ what an amazing word! Mother is the most important thing in everybody’s life. The mother takes care of all needs of her children, from small to big happiness. She never asks their children to return anything back. Therefore, it’s our duty to feel our mother special every Day. But I know it is lill bit difficult for us due to our busy schedule. So every year, there comes a day that is completely dedicated to the mother. This is “Mother’s Day.” This time we are going to celebrate Mother’s Day on 10th May. However, this time Mother’s Day will be very different due to the Corona lockdown, but the people’s feelings behind celebrating it and their love for their mother will remain the same. If you are also confused about how to make this day special for your Mom, then you can follow these tips:
Our mom spends her entire life, fulfilling our wishes. But we are never able to thank your mother for her love and affection. But you can say thanks for everything to your mom on Mother’s Day as it is the best way to express your feeling. You can make a creative card from old things, available in the house and write beautiful messages for your mother and thank her. In the world of social media, this homemade card and massage written in it will defiantly give happiness to your mom.
Our Moms always keep attention on our likes and dislikes. She fulfills our every wish before we say it. On Mother’s Day, you stay at home, cook her favorite food, and feed her with your hands. Of course, doing so will fulfill your mother’s heart with happiness.
All of us know that those photographs are a witness to beautiful memories of life and are very close to our hearts. If you are living far from your mother and want to make this Day special, You can create short videos on this Day with beautiful pictures clicked with your mother. In the background of the video, you can put an emotional song based on your mother and send it to your mother and make her feel special.
If you are away from your mother in this lockdown, then you can send her a loving voice message. Tell her how much you miss your mom and how much she is important for you.
Friends Mother is another form of God on this earth. One is the reason why we came into this world, behind which is a large hand of our moms. So do not forget to call them this Mother’s Day. Honor them so much that they are proud that you are their child. Keep in mind that God will keep you happy only when you keep your mother happy.
Happy mother’s Day
Image Credits: Pixabay
Shailja is a writer,blogger & a content curator by profession.
