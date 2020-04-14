Five Enjoyable Activities You Can Do With Your Children During Covid-19 Lockdown

Are you a working woman? Join Vaahini Network, a networking forum for women professionals, enabled by Accenture to further enrich you with varied perspectives that it offers.
We all know that the corona-virus epidemic has caused a worldwide catastrophe. We are living in a lock-down period at present and all of us are under self isolation. All Schools and companies are closed due to lock-down in India. Many of us are also working from home. All of us are spending a lot of time with our kids and spouses. Our children have a lot of free time under lockdown conditions. Here are some ways you can utilise this time besides studying.
Treasure Hunt is very easy and can last for a while, depending on how many items are there. In this game, Hide 10 to 20 objects in different places of your house. Your children have to search for these objects. This will help you to keep your children busy for a few hours.
If you want, you can take the help of your children in cooking. If you do cooking creatively with your children, then they will also enjoy it, and they will have a very new and amazing experience. Make some snacks that are liked by your children so that they can enjoy this activity.
In this lock-down period, no one can go outside of their home. So how can you enjoy a picnic at this time? Relax, you can enjoy a living room picnic with your kids, or if you have a backyard in your home, you can use this place too. You can play with antakshari, truth & dare, and other games with your kids and other family members. Believe me, it will be an amazing experience for all families.
Dance is a very interesting thing that everyone likes. In this lock-down period, you can assist your kids in dancing. Today there are many online dancing tutorials available; you can take help from there. Your children will defiantly enjoy this.
If we talk about hopscotch game, it is an easy game that you can play inside your home. For creating hopscotch, you need A bit of tape on the floor. Your kids will defiantly enjoy this game.
Friends, if we keep our children busy with such fun activities at this time, then they will not be a victim of irritability, and you will also be able to have a good time with them and save your family from COVID-19.
Image via Pixabay
Shailja is a writer,blogger & a content curator by profession. A editor in collaboration with
RED ALERT Against Child Molesters! Awareness Is Protection, Parents!
Your Children Will Leave Home. What Next?
Why I Hate The ’10 Things Lists’ About Parenting That Pop Up In My News Feed All The Time!
10 Things You Can Do If Your Kids Are Fearing The End Of The World During The Lockdown
Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!