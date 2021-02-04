Four Amazing Women Who Attained The Peak Of Success Despite Disability

“Eclectic, interesting…will fill you with hope and resolve!” – Pick up our new short story collection, Women.Mutiny
These women have proved that it’s flawed thinking disables human beings; if thinking is big, even a person with disability can do anything that ordinary people can’t even think is possible for them.
Friends, success is not an affront to any adverse situation. If you have worked hard to achieve your goal, then you will surely get success.
Here are four successful women with disabilities, who have made their disability their strength. These women have proved that it’s flawed thinking disables human beings; if thinking is big, even a person with disability can do anything that ordinary people can’t even think is possible for them.
Arunima Sinha
Arunima Sinha, a former national-level volleyball player from Uttar Pradesh, India, lost one of her legs during an accident in 2011. Some robbers wanted to rob her on the moving train, and when she refused, the robbers pushed her from the running train, injuring her badly.
Despite this incident, Arunima did not let her passion down and she became the first disabled woman to climb Mount Everest. Her positive attitude turned her prosthetic leg into her strength.
Sudha Chandran
Friends, who in India does not know Sudha Chandran? A person who has made a special place in everyone’s heart not only by dancing but also with her acting! From the film world to the TV serial world, Sudha Chandran is famous for her characters like ‘Ramola Sikand from Kaahin Kisii Roz’s’ and ‘Yamini Singh Raheja from Naagin’.
An accident at the age of 16 led to an operation on her leg, but gangrene set in, causing Sudha to lose the leg. Sudha did not consider it her weakness, and emerged as a great dancer despite her artificial leg.
Helen Keller
Helen Keller, a woman who made her weakness the strength. She is considered the world’s first disabled graduate. Despite that she could not see and hear, not only did she finish her studies, but she proved to be America’s top writer and teacher.
Sadhana Dhand is an artist who has trained painting and photography to more than 12 thousand people. Since childhood, she is suffering from incurable bone disease. Due to her 3 feet, 3-inch height, she looks different from the normal person. Sadhana’s physical growth stopped due to illness. Despite all these shortcomings, he made thousands of people her own merit due to his ability.
Friends, these people are disabled, but their thinking and mindset is vast. All these people are an example of inspiration for us. Friends, always remember that never back down from attempting, don’t be afraid of failure and should not be hesitant for anything.
Image source: Pixabay
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
Shailja is a writer,blogger & a content curator by profession. A editor in collaboration with
5 Inspiring Indian Women Who Fought The Odds. Do You Know Them?
‘Despite Being Disabled…’ Stop Taking Away Their Dignity With Your Prejudiced Words!
Nidhi Goyal: Changing Norms One Joke At A Time
Why This 2021 Calendar Celebrating People With Disabilities Should Grace Your Walls
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!