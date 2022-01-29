She Is Unwell But Everyone Is Only Worried About What Her Family Will Eat!

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
Women are expected to be nurturing, and their role as caregivers is taken for granted, by everyone. What happens when the caregiver falls ill?
Poorva was burning with fever since morning and couldn’t get up from the bed. She had splitting headache and a bad body ache. It was 7 in the morning and she knew she was not in a condition to get up and do anything.
She woke up her husband Avinash and in a faint voice said, “Please take leave from the office today. I am having fever and not in a condition to do anything today.”
Avinash woke up reluctantly and said, “Okay. Don’t have any choice. Have to manage.” And went out to the kitchen.
Poorva had tears in her eyes. Avinash once didn’t touch her, comfort her, or give her tea, or any medicine for the fever.
Later in the morning, when her mother called her up, Poorva told her mother that she had fever. Poorva’s mother’s first question was, “What are Avinash and the kids going to eat today? It must be so difficult for poor Avinash to manage everything on his own.”
Soon after this, her mother-in-law called Avinash, and when Avinash told her that Poorva had fever and that he had to take a leave, she said, “My beta, how will you manage house work, cooking and kids?” Not once did she ask him to take care of Poorva, or how she was doing.
Sounds familiar?
Whenever I have left my husband and children and gone out for an event or attend to my sick parents, everyone has asked me the same question, “How are the kids and husband going to manage? What are they going to eat?”
My reply always has been, “What if I die today? Even then, they will manage, isn’t it?”
A woman till the end of her life is required to cook and feed the family, no matter what. The over-hyped “Maa ke haath ka khaana”, the picture of the sick mother/ wife/ daughter-in-law cooking has been done to death.
When a woman falls sick, just ask her how’s she doing? The family should take care of the sick woman without any grumpy mood, without any question, or without making her feel that they are doing her a favour. The woman who takes care of you, cooks for you, and raises your kids shouldn’t be neglected.
Here a woman is sick, is tired, is getting old, and all she gets asked is, “What will the family eat?”
Just stop…!
Why do parents avoid explaining the physical part of relationships to their children? The mindset is-'they will learn on their own like I learnt.'
Marriage. A word with conflicting sentiments. Love, exhilaration, fear, and adjustments were all deep sentiments that tingled in the pit of my stomach from time to time. However, I believe that the final decision must be taken solely by the two persons after the completion of courtship period (or whatever you call it).
My cousin got married in this lockdown. She was not very excited about the shrinking guest list. Though she was ecstatic she had me. More than the sisterhood bonding, we apportion a cognation of mentor-student. Moreover, I feel so protective towards her as she is introvert, shy, and timid. All I endeavoured and wanted her was her voice and a stand for herself.
It was her mehndi the day I reached. She rushed to hug me with those moist eyes. Fighting back my tears and holding her in my arms, my mind toggled between past and present. “I am so happy you made it di,” she said. It was the moment of mixed feelings, a reminder of the time when I was naïve to the change marriage brought into my life. I inhaled my lungs full of air in disbelief that the baby girl is getting married in two days. She blushed as others giggled and teased her asking her about the guy.
From the time one dancer went public about Pt Birju Maharaj through a series of stories on Instagram, the classic cycle of victim blaming started asserting itself- deny, disbelieve, discredit, disgrace.
Trigger warning: This has sexual abuse, victim blaming, and gaslighting, and may be triggering to survivors.
In light of the recent allegations of sexual misconduct by the legendary kathak maestro Pt. Birju Maharaj, a number of people are asking “why now?” Why is the person choosing to make the allegations public after his death when he is no longer around to defend himself? What is to be gained by sullying his reputation when he is no longer in the world? If these allegations were true, why didn’t we hear of it before?
They would spend the night together in Pune. Unlike last time, she would not split the expenses. Unlike last time, this night would be all about her.
The third winner of our September 2019 Muse of the Month contest is Tanvi Sinha.
Saira took a shower for the second time. She looked at her face in the mirror. Was this the face of a home-breaker?
"Tell that Maharani to wake up and at least help in packing the lunch boxes for the girls. In another half an hour, the girls would be here." Anju shouted for her daughter in law.
The kitchen had been cleaned the night before. Next morning, food would be prepared for the ‘Goddess, Durga Ma’.
They had fasted for all 8 days for the prosperity of the family. No onions or garlic were touched for the 8 days. Anju had convinced her husband and son not to touch either alcohol or meat in these days. After all, it was important to be in the good books of the goddess.