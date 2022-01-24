Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen

Social Issues
January 24, 2022

What Starts On The Street Should End On The Street And Not At Home!

My eyes were glued to this one, “What starts on the street should end on the street. Never carry it home-or to office-or to your niece’s birthday party.”

Geetika K. Bakshi

Books are the reflection of the world we live in. Isn’t it?

I am sure you extremely agree with what I just asked. Henceforth, I am reflecting on something I came across. Last night while reading a bedside story, my eyes were glued to this one…

“What starts on the street should end on the street. Never carry it home-or to office-or to your niece’s birthday party.”

Though it is really ambiguous to reflect on this right away!

Let me explain this to you. Growing up how many times did you see your father getting angry at your mother for no reason. He returned from the office, business- irritated from the shit he had to deal with that day during the working hours.

Not just shouting, many of us saw them raising hands while mother was trying to clarify and even to console him.

My question to myself is why I never told him, he is wrong. Is there anyone else in the house he could get angry at for no reason? Or even outside the house?

Thing triggers me all the time since my childhood. Why Mumma? And she nicely soaks all the humiliation for the sake of the family, “Papa ko kaam ke sath pareshani hai, jaane de!”

Never miss real stories from India's women.

Register Now

My mom, has also problems, mentally, or has to deal with things at a personal level. I saw everything, yet I found her balanced in carrying emotions. She never put it out on my dad.

Who sets this balance. And who taught my mom, ‘jaane de?’

These questions took summersaults in me, though the answers were there.

Last year, I watched “Thappad” by Tapsee Pannu. The lady has my heart. I must say, being a married girl, watching this movie at home itself is a challenge, yet appreciating Tapsee for what she did, is yet a next-level thing. No matter how open-minded is your family, you’ll find all eyes on you, once you say, “she is right in filing the divorce just after one Thappad”. She further justifies that “the one slap you put on my cheek, could be on your bosses’s face.”

Amrita’s (Tapsee in the movie) husband had no answer as he knew that not possible in this patriarchal society.

“Pyaar se samjha leti, itna bada step?” I’ll see, the roots are rusted. Termites of old teachings have blocked the thinking we have these days. It just passing through the ages, without reflecting that is it even worth following?

Don’t carry the aggression to the wife, just because she is a wife. That is why we need to see, that things you have to deal with must stay where they are. It is for everyone, “every gender.”

I tried this thing with me while getting married. My husband can love me, gets angry too, but for a reason, not because he had a bad day! I was progressive/ modern in the beginning but then I was just an independent wife.

Published here first.

Image Source: fizkes from Getty Images via Canva Pro

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

Comments

About the Author

Geetika K. Bakshi

A passionate scribbler and wishful bread earner. A working professional in an embassy and a freelancer French language trainer. A voracious reader and loves to connect readers and writers. Author of Ibiza by Geetika Kaura ( read more...

27 Posts | 31,268 Views

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Doing Good is #BeautifulInDeed

Short Stories & Poetry
January 21, 2022

Until He Was Seduced By Temptation And Broke His Marriage Vows

Neelu might have outwardly forgiven Ramesh, but in her mind, which once was filled with unconditional love for Ramesh, there was now a seed of resentment.

Harshita Nanda

Neelu might have outwardly forgiven Ramesh, but in her mind, which once was filled with unconditional love for Ramesh, there was now a seed of resentment.

Ramesh’s footsteps paused at the entrance of the hotel’s ballroom. Inside, his school’s reunion party was going in full swing. The air was heavy, as expensive perfumes and the aroma of food from the buffet table, mingled. There were low murmurs, tinkling laughs and clinks of cutlery.

Ramesh had not wanted to come, knowing that she would be there. She, Neelu, who once had been the love of his life. Taking a deep breath, Ramesh entered the room. His eyes found Neelu almost immediately. She still looked the same. Maybe there was now grey in her hair and a few wrinkles on her face. But her vivacity, her mannerisms were still the same. Things, that had first attracted him.

Read Full Article
Entrepreneurship
January 23, 2022

‘When I Started My Business, I Had To Learn Everything From Scratch!’

Arathi Rajagopalan, founder of 'House of Kalart', talks about thinking like a designer & transitioning to thinking like a business owner.

Sonia Chopra
HEN Interview

Excerpts from an interview with Arathi Rajagopalan, founder of ‘House of Kalart’ – a fusion jewellery label that merges global aesthetics and traditional craftsmanship.

When did you start ‘House of Kalart’ and what was the intention?

I started House of Kalart in 2017 as a venture where painting, drawing and embroidery are married with metalsmithing to create well-handcrafted fashion jewellery. Along with painting and styling, the venture aims to create a holistic fashion experience for a bold and dramatic woman!” As a child, I had always been fascinated by arts and crafts.

Read Full Article
Load More Related Articles
write
advertise
intern
All Categories
Art & Culture As You Write It Attend Books Campaigns Career Growth Crime & Law Disability & Inclusion Entrepreneurship Fashion Feminist Fitness & Wellness Food For Young Women Humour learn LGBTQ Money Newsmakers Parenting Parenting Tips Participate Pop Culture Read Relationships Sex & Sexuality Short Stories & Poetry Social Issues Sports Stories From Moms Travel Women's History Workplace Issues