Dear Grumpy Old Rude Indian Men, Treating Your Equally Ageing Wives Badly Is Not Ok!

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Learn more & request an invitation for a very special 2-hour session here!
Haven't we seen our fathers, fathers-in-law, uncles, neighbours etc. treat their ageing wives badly? They yell and humiliate them in front of their children and others, and have no remorse whatsoever.
Haven’t we seen our fathers, fathers-in-law, uncles, neighbours etc. treat their ageing wives badly? They yell and humiliate them in front of their children and others, and have no remorse whatsoever.
The other day I was watching a web series and it showed the female protagonist’s father to be a rude, opinionated old man who would sulk, talk rudely with his wife, say anything that he felt like to anyone… and that was supposed to be funny!
Not just me, all of us, at some point or other in life have encountered rude patriarchal men and such men become worse with ageing. Throughout their life they believe that they are right and entitled to treat others like trash. The first target of these men is their wife.
Haven’t we seen our fathers, fathers-in-law, uncles, neighbours etc. treat their ageing wives badly? They yell and humiliate them in front of their children, grandchildren, other relatives, sons and daughters-in-law and have no remorse whatsoever.
I have asked these women, “Why don’t you retaliate or say something?” The reply from them has been, “He has always been like this.” “He is not keeping well these days.” “He is not bad at heart.” “Don’t want more drama in the house. I need to ensure that there is peace in the house.”
No wonder these men keep on repeating their obnoxious behaviour day in and day out.
Recently an old relative complained, “I am getting old and have many health issues. Still my husband wants his food on time, gets angry if I repeat dishes, gets grumpy when I ask him to help me. He doesn’t understand that I am getting old and sick too.” Why should men treat their spouse of more than 4-5 decades like dirt?
Such men do not spare their grown-up children, grandchildren or even strangers either! They don’t realize that others can get hurt by their words, their behaviour. They cannot treat others badly by the virtue of their age or gender. No one has the right to humiliate any other person, be it their own spouse or children.
The unfortunate part is women keeping quiet or promoting this behaviour. Many mothers and mothers-in-law ask their daughters and daughters-in-law, granddaughters to give in to this toxic masculinity by keeping quiet or boosting their ego.
No, such behaviour by these elderly men is not funny, its obnoxious and unacceptable. Women shouldn’t pamper the egos of such men. It propagates patriarchy. Next time, take a stand for yourself. You are not the only one to ensure that their is peace in the house or the relations don’t get spoiled. The elderly men also need to take the responsibility.
Next time, you see your mom or mother-in-law being insulted or yelled at publicly by these patriarchs, take a stand.
Image source: a still from DDLJ
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
I am a travel expert by profession and an avid blogger by passion. Parenting and women's issues are something that are close to my heart and I blog a lot about them. read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
"To create loving men, we must love males…" - bell hooks. Nope. If men want a better world, they need to do better for themselves and each other and their sons and the world at large. It is not the responsibility of women.
“To create loving men, we must love males…” – bell hooks. Nope. If men want a better world, they need to do better for themselves and each other and their sons and the world at large. It is not the responsibility of women.
In her past life, Draupadi used to be the daughter of a rishi. She was very sure that the man worthy of her hadn’t yet been created. So she sat in penance to invoke Shiva. Pleased with her austerities Shiva appeared and offered her a boon of her choice.
Blushingly, Draupadi asked for a husband who was righteous, strong, sexy, knowledgeable and loving. Shiva’s face fell. “Ah daughter”, he replied, “Couldn’t you have asked for immortality? Or all the wealth of the world? Couldn’t you have just asked to cure all disease or rid the world of all evil or some such banal thing? Why would you ask for the impossible”, he sighed.
I broke into the dinner conversation, in a not so confident voice. I chimed, 'Your wives are not obligated to take your surnames!'
With the last piece of cake, I joined the dinner table like an ideal Indian daughter-in-law. The elders have vacated the dining and the youth have still stuck to the seats absorbed in some discussion. I eavesdrop, the deliberation is about changing of surnames of brides after the marriage. I broke into the conversation, in a not so confident voice.
I chimed that ‘your wives are not obligated to take your surnames. Leave it to her whether she wants to retain her surname or take yours. Give her the freedom of choice.’
To the aforesaid statement, I solemnly declared to welcome my daughter-in-law’s self-will with a clean heart in future. To which my sister-in-law hurled a brusque reply, ‘Your daughter-in-law may enjoy this freedom but not mine. She is bound to adopt our surname.’ Soon the band of brothers silently retired to their respective rooms. I ended the rest of the chores being normal in unpleasant air and went to hit the pillow. But the just happened scene had taken my sleep away and from the dark corner of my memory, an unfair past appeared in the forefront of my mind.
Though it is often the mothers who share the limelight when we think of parenting, as this writer makes her case, fathers are far not behind.
Though it is often the mothers who share the limelight when we think of parenting, as this writer makes her case, fathers are not far behind.
Your honour, I appear with a special case on behalf of half of the world’s population. I place before you the case of the unsung heroes of parenting; The Fathers. This case has not been entrusted to me by the fathers, but I have taken up this case on my own accord, to give credit, where it is due.
I make my intention clear in the beginning, an anticipatory bail against gender mudslinging. This case is in no way intended to hurt the sentiments of any gender by proposing this case as an ode to the unsung heroes of parenting – the fathers. By that, in no ways does it mean that the mothers are hauled down. Parenting is not a see-saw where one parent has to be pulled down for the other to be pushed up. Both parents must and can exist side by side without being subject to a race towards the finishing line of the ‘better’ parent.
When we hear “parent”, it’s a mother who we visualize; when we say that in the plural then we visualize both the gender.Read Full Article
When we hear “parent”, it’s a mother who we visualize; when we say that in the plural then we visualize both the gender.
We talk about feminism, education, equal rights, equal responsibilities and everything in and around it but unfortunately, we never talk about the reasons why women's abuse is still so common in our society.
We talk about feminism, education, equal rights, equal responsibilities and everything in and around it but unfortunately, we never talk about the reasons why women’s abuse is still so common in our society.
I was sipping my coffee while reading some news online, when my eyes saw a statement flashing “I killed her because she was not behaving like an obedient wife.” It caught my attention and I immediately clicked on the link to read the whole article and found that a 35 year old man from Mumbai killed his wife as a fight broke out between them one night where the wife was replying to her husband’s arguments with courage. He asked her to move out of his life and house, which she agreed to, and told him that she will leave the house first thing in the morning.
This was not the first time when this was happening between them with the only difference that from the last two incidents, she had started replying to whatever nonsense he uttered while he was angry instead of keeping mum. He took it as an insult to his manhood and while she was sleeping during the night, he started stabbing her from the back and killed her.