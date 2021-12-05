Why Hybrid Working Is Great For Return-to-Work Mums

If you are passionate about teaching, then Hackberry offers you franchise opportunities to turn this passion into your profession. Fill out the form now!
Hybrid working is the buzzword today – but is it really the best solution for working mothers? Here’s a very real look!
Is hybrid working the answer to the latest talent crunch?
But what really was the question? Well, it could be any one of these:
The answer is Hybrid Working. So, what really is hybrid working? It is a type of blended working which comprises of employees who work remotely and those who work from an office or central location or both.
It also gives you flexibility to get work done when you are most productive (which could be early in the morning for you, but late in the evening for your teammate). It means you can get the work done anytime from anywhere. Hybrid working enables the employees to structure their ‘work’ around their ‘life’ instead of their ‘life’ around their ‘work’.
Hybrid working isn’t so much about what time you work and where you work from. It is more about giving flexibility to the employee which enables them to work in a setting which is most comfortable for them. This would in turn help them be their most productive, have better work-life balance, lower cost of commute, reduce their exposure to illnesses and give them a better sense of freedom over their work schedules.
Hybrid working is actually best of both worlds. While saving the company real estate costs, hybrid working also gives the company access to a wider talent pool. This includes talent from newer geographies and more sections of the population like young mothers, caregivers, veterans etc. which can give your organization a competitive edge and ensure round-the-clock productivity. Not to mention a huge tick in the diversity and inclusion box!
Sounds great! So, should every organization jump onto the Hybrid Workplace Wagon?
Absolutely, but there are some things to keep in mind.
Hybrid model might bring in inequities which the organizations need to be cognizant of. Typically, more women opt for working from home because it helps them balance between their work and caregiving responsibilities. Do they all want to be home? Ideally, no.
I am sure most would love the luxury of dressing up, popping into their car and having a quiet cup of coffee without someone yelling ‘Mommy!’ at the drop of the hat. Do they have the choice to do so? In most cases, sadly no.
Traditionally, more men are likely to be in office than women, and this might create an unfair advantage (basically, you have to ensure that there aren’t any old boys’ clubs popping up – men who make decisions while on sutta break). The employees who are out of sight, should not be out of mind.
Also, it is unfair to people who may not have the luxury of good internet connectivity and comfortable working space at home. Sitting in an overcrowded flat with sounds from every corner and people climbing all over you while you try to take a work meeting is not an idea which most relish.
But these are minor niggles which can all be addressed effectively as we have seen many organizations doing in the pandemic scenario. Companies need to build infrastructure which supports flexible work. You must encourage a work-culture where employees are communicating with each other and having team-building events such as virtual coffee chat or peer learning exchange program. Even gamifying your orientation meets could work!
The work needs to be divided into modules which can be completed independently, taking decisions quickly without waiting for others to be online. The managers need to be sensitised to be empathetic to their team’s physical, mental and emotional wellbeing, while making sure they take regular feedback to ensure their engagement.
Ultimately, the organizations which adapt now will have a more productive, engaged, loyal and diverse workforce. Seems worth the effort!
Image credit Getty Images Signature, via Canva Pro
Before expecting the daughter in law to love, respect and accept the new family, it is only fair that the family demonstrates all of these first.
If you are a married Indian woman, one of the first words you hear from your in laws is that you are now a daughter of the house. How true is that statement though? Are daughters in law really treated as daughters or is this only lip service?
A friend recently confided how hurt she felt when she wanted to visit her in-laws along with her husband but was told not to, because the in-laws wanted time alone with their son. Naturally, she was taken aback since she had always been fed this trope – that she was the daughter, not the daughter in law. Why then this sudden keeping at arm’s distance? Would a son in law ever be told not to accompany his wife on her visit to her parents because they wanted quality time with their daughter? That is unimaginable in a patriarchal society.
It is ok to want time alone with the married offspring but how does that meld into the Indian family system, where independent choices are less important than the whole family coming together?
My husband returns home tired after working & travelling. I, like other working women, return home refreshed after enjoying full day at office!
I am a working woman and mother of a 2 year old daughter. People say I am irresponsible and lazy because I have a house-help.
Yes, I’m irresponsible and don’t have any work. Except checking what groceries needs to be refilled and ordering them for home delivery, washing my and my husband’s clothes, drying and folding them, getting the work-wear clothes ironed, keeping clothes in place, cleaning bathrooms and toilets, changing bedsheets, dusting windows occasionally, hand washing my daughter’s soiled clothes in hot water, bathing my daughter twice, feeding my daughter breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Rest other work like cooking and house cleaning done by the house-help and my husband takes care of getting fruits and vegetables from the market every week. So I don’t have any work except those few mentioned earlier.
Have you ever wondered why working moms are important to workplaces? They bring into the table more than the diversity factor. Read on.
Have you ever wondered why working moms are important to workplaces? They bring into the table more than the diversity factor. Read on.
As the manager announced the news of an employee’s pregnancy, there were smiles on most people’s faces and congratulations started pouring in. As the din subsided, he spoke about the plan to fill in her shoes when she would be out on maternity leave. A systematic plan had to be drawn up, cross training, documentation and it meant everyone had to step in and stretch themselves more to cover her during these few months, he summed it up by saying this was a great opportunity to grow and learn new things and he hoped people would be enthusiastic about it. Most of them had a neutral unreadable expression. But a sneak- peek into their minds and here is what they were up to-
“Lucky lady- 4 months of paid maternity leave, Wow! Being a guy can I ever have the luxury of getting that- like ever in my life? Here we would be slogging our butts off and she would be relaxing with the baby in the comfort of her home”
Being a working woman in India is often not easy: there always seems to be 'too much to do'. 7 productivity lessons from ants every woman should know.
Being a working woman in India is often not easy: there always seems to be ‘too much to do’. Here are the 7 productivity lessons from ants that every woman should know.
A few days back I came across an infographic titled 7 Productivity Lessons from Ants. Packed with wisdom and insights, I loved reading it. Refer below to the details.