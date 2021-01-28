Read our prestigious winners at the 10th Laadli Media Awards, on India’s Low Divorce Rate and The Sexual Violence of Flashing.
Maximizing Productivity Under ‘Work From Home’

Posted: January 28, 2021
While we may be living through turbulent times in history, we must remember that this, too, shall pass.

Some companies like Hewlett-Packard offered the ‘Work From Home (WFH) facility to their employees way back in 2008. At that time, WFH was considered a privilege that employees could enjoy when they were under the weather or they faced difficulties commuting to the office premises due to strikes, etc.

Since March 2020, most companies who could do it, have offered the WFH facility to their employees out of necessity. The COVID-19 pandemic has upended life as we know it.

While we may be living through turbulent times in history, we must remember that this, too, shall pass. Due to the lifting of lockdown, some people from the office may be working on-premises while others may be working from home. Effective communication channels must be available for team management and morale boosting.

Now that it’s been seven months into the new normal, let’s discuss some tips/hacks that can help us maximize productivity while WFH.

  • Upgrade your electronic devices, Internet connections etc. Try to have more than one internet connection and laptop to cope with technology issues.
  • Maintain a to-do list. You can maintain it on your laptop or write it on a whiteboard. As you complete each task, you can tick it off your to-do list.
  • Prioritize your work. Start with the most important task on your to-do list and work your way through it according to the level of priority/importance/order of arrival.
  • Set aside time to respond promptly to email and WhatsApp messages regarding work. Make sure no message goes unanswered.
  • Use a designated area as a work area. Try not to have your work desk in the bedroom. This way, you can demarcate your place of work and place of rest. Also, use a table and chair that is ergonomically designed.
  • Have a designated area to take zoom calls or video calls. Make sure the backdrop is pleasing and the laptop is elevated to a degree that is comfortable/ergonomically placed.
  • Decide to work uninterrupted for certain slots of time during which you will not take calls or be on social media. Devote your entire attention to the task at hand.
  • Have a designated time for your lunch break and meals. Also, maintain business hours as between 10 am and 6 pm (or whatever your office time is) so that you don’t end up working 24/7. Try not to let work spill over into your weekend.
  • Dedicate some time to de-stress and relax. Listen to music, do some gardening, read a book or practice your hobby. Get your ‘me time’.
  • Practice self-care. Try to maintain your work schedule like you would have done if you were commuting to an office.

Image Credits : Pixabay 

Aishwariya Laxmi

Editor, Bibliophile, Blogger, Writer, Poet. I find reading helps me make sense of the world

