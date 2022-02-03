A Fun Way To Teach Kids Financial Freedom Which Can Be A Life & Death Thing In An Abusive Situation

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
Instead of saving for your daughter's wedding, why don't you gift her control on her financial freedom with the help of this fun book?
Instead of saving for your daughter’s wedding, why don’t you gift her control on her financial freedom with the help of this fun book?
It was just last week that I had rambled on about my rues with the lack of basics of financial education in our school curriculum while writing my review of Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel. Imagine how many of us would’ve pursued our passions, created our own enterprises, spent more time with our families and friends and been happier individuals overall, had we been financially independent.
All this if we had been taught about how to manage our money while we were growing up. Imagine if your children had this choice for their future today – wouldn’t you want to give it to them?
On posting my review, guess what landed in my inbox! I was given a copy of this book called Grandpa’s Fortune Fables by Will Rainey. On the face of it, it looked like something my seven-year-old would read – would this actually be good, I wondered?
The author, Will Rainey, is an actuary by profession. Being a father himself, he feels that the fundamentals of finance must be taught to all the children to grant them the financial freedom and become wealthy. He and his wife themselves were able to take this call for themselves having followed these ‘rules’ as he puts it.
Now teaching kids anything nowadays is really difficult, any parent will vouch for it. And when the subject is as dry as finance, it becomes all the more challenging. Imparting wisdom about life lessons which can be subconsciously absorbed requires powerful storytelling in an easy, effortless manner. Most of the authors I admire have somehow mastered this art of narration, telling their stories in the simplest of ways, which is relatable by both children and grown-ups alike.
The book talks about the basics of finance while narrating the story of Gail and Boris.
Boris is this bully in school who is at the bottom of the class and has no knowledge about money, whereas Gail is this super smart kid who is a multimillionaire’s granddaughter and knows all about making the moolah (we all know one such person!).
The story goes on to give financial life lessons while narrating the story of Grandpa Jack and how he built empire using the rules of wealth. I for sure learnt a lot as a grown-up too!
Sounds simple, isn’t it? Yes, but herein lies the catch. It might be simple, but it’s not easy.
Most of us spend all our seeds (that would be our income) instead of keeping even one (that is saving), let alone plant them. And then comes the most difficult part – letting your trees grow. Without interfering, without trying to make them grow faster or worrying what the storm might do to them – just letting them be. This patience while your tree might be weathering the storms is most difficult to inculcate. But as Grandpa Jack says in the book, ‘After a storm, trees grow back stronger.’
The book teaches children the difference between ‘rich’ and ‘wealthy’ (very important, I believe, as we live in the times of constant visual stimulation and externally motivation). It also talks about kid entrepreneurs and how they need to be creative and work smarter, not just harder. Not only that, it talks about the importance of saving and investment! Don’t be surprised if your kid asks for Tesla stocks for his birthday after reading this book!
My personal favorite part of the book is the ‘Happy Fairies’ which visit you when you share your fortune with others. It not only helps others, but also helps you – making you feel happier and sleep better. Couldn’t have asked for a more valuable lesson written in such a charming way for the children. And for us parents too.
The book is beautifully illustrated to keep it interesting and has some creative quizzes to make sure the kids have understood what they have read. This one is surely going my kids’ Christmas stockings and I hope every school has a copy in the library soon. Do share your views after getting a copy!
If you would like to pick up a copy of Grandpa’s Fortune Fables: Fun stories to teach kids about money by Will Rainey, use our affiliate links at Amazon India, and at Amazon US.
Women’s Web gets a small share of every purchase you make through these links, and every little helps us continue bringing you the reads you love!
Image source: YouTube/ Slice Ad
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
In our toxic patriarchal system, men stalk women in the smug knowledge that the woman dare not turn them down. And if do, they are made to pay the price for it.
In our toxic patriarchal system, men stalk women in the smug knowledge that the woman dare not turn them down. And if do, they are made to pay the price for it.
Trigger Warning: this has violence against women and sexual violence and may be triggering for survivors.
In a horrific incident that took place in New Delhi on Republic Day, a 20 year old woman was abducted from her home, mercilessly beaten, sexually assaulted, gang raped, and tonsured in front of dozens of witnesses. Her face was then blackened and she was made to wear a garland of chappals before being paraded in public to loud cheers from the entire community.
Women can choose to do anything, so why limit them to being somebody's wife or somebody's mother?
Ever since I have completed my post-graduation, everyone seems to be interested in my wedding, focusing on who I would marry rather than encouraging me to be financially independent.
Most days I have struggled to step out of the house confidently; on other days I just get schooled on how to be a good wife or how to master the art of being a sanskaari woman. I know most women go through this but somedays it’s so hard to not give a f&^k.
I remember walking into an ashram and a priest told me you are 25, get married, and I said no I would rather work my ass off than depend on someone. The other day, a distant relative of mine seemed concerned about how I would live a happy life without being somebody’s wife.
Freedom to me means choices about earning, spending, saving or investing money which every working woman, housewife or entrepreneur is able to make on her own.
Freedom to me means choices about earning, spending, saving or investing money which every working woman, housewife, freelancer, or entrepreneur is able to make on her own.
On August 15, we celebrated our country’s freedom day. I celebrate freedom the moment I meet a Gruhini whose mind is free of money worries. I celebrate freedom when I meet a Gruhini who feels financially secure even with her limited resources.
In my first post here, I share inspiring stories of three women and how they are achieving financial freedom in their lives.
Financial discipline comes from learning how to manage one’s money. This is how women can have power in the household, society, economy.
Financial discipline comes from learning how to manage one’s money. This is how women can have power in the household, society, economy.
“I don’t have money. Well, I never have. And I dread end-of-the-months because somehow I am broke by then,” says Nithya, an IT consultant and a friend. She is 35 years old and has been earning for around 15 years. Nithya is financially independent and to some extent quite affluent too.
This is not a one off situation. A lot of my friends are financially independent and work at high-paying jobs. But by the end of the month, they are either broke or end up borrowing money from others to sail through. That is because they mostly focus on being financially independent instead of financially disciplined.