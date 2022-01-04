The Orange Flower Awards 2022 will recognise India’s leading content creators across blogs, social media & video spaces! NOMINATE yourself today!
Books
January 4, 2022

Why ‘Psychology Of Money’ Should Be On Every Woman’s Must-Read List!

If there is one book I wish I had read in my early 20s, it is 'Psychology Of Money' by Morgan Housel. Heck, I wish I had read it in school!

surbhi_rastogi
Psychology Of Money

I recommend Psychology of Money be a part of every school curriculum (along with other basics of financial literacy). Why is it, especially as women, that we are clueless about how to manage our finances, how to save (and invest) for our goals or honestly, even fill a cheque, when we pass out of the school? Why is such a critical skill needed in life left out in our school syllabus? Our finances are mostly managed by our fathers and later our husbands. In today’s day and age, where Nykaa’s Falguni Nayar has become India’s richest self-made woman entrepreneur, isn’t it time we take charge of our finances?

Reading Psychology of Money was an eye opener. The way it talks about compounding effect of investment – we are all aware of it but we don’t really realize the importance of it. And much less see it happening because we never stay invested for that long a period of time. By the time we understand it, golden years for investment and compounding are gone, and we are left with much lesser time to fulfil our financial goals.

But as they say, better late than never!

So here is a summary of my key learnings from the book:

  • ‘Saving money is the gap between your ego and your income’: So apparently your grandma was right –a penny saved is a penny earned. There can be no investment without saving, that’s simple logic, right? But we all somehow believe that whatever amount we save, our investments will compound at an exceptional rate (at least, we hope) and we will live rich ever after. In reality, it rarely happens. Building wealth is a continuous effort, where you need to live within your means and not increase your standard of living every time your pay cheque increases (or have a moving goalpost, as the author says). Spending more is so tempting – we all want better houses, better cars, better clothes and fancier holidays. Being a generation fuelled by social media likes doesn’t help. We always want to ‘appear’ like we are having the time of our lives. Hardly ever possible though. So don’t fall into the rat race trap. That is how you will actually achieve the dream life you have been hoping for. The author says ‘Saving money is the gap between your ego and your income, and wealth is what you don’t see.’
  • Make an Emergency Fund: This is for those contingencies which you cannot foresee coz life happens when you least expect it to. One day you could be out holidaying in USA, and the next, you might be admitted in hospital with Covid 19. You might be thriving in your new start-up when it suddenly goes belly-up due to the new government regulation. Suddenly, you need cash funds which you never accounted for. Keep some liquidity for times like these. If there is one thing pandemic has taught us, it is that life is unexpected. Be prepared for it, so that you don’t need to disinvest the investments which you have made for your long-term goals.
  • Invest Long Term: Trying to keep up with day trading is a tedious job. So, unless you are a stock broker, don’t even try. Invest in the companies which you really believe in. These are the organizations which have strong fundamentals and which you see growing in long term. And long term here does not mean 3 years or 5 years. We are talking 30 to 40 years here. Sure, there would still be times where the stock could take a hit, but your blood pressure needn’t go up and down with the index! These are the times when you keep your fear and doubt in check and ride the wave. The market will bounce back, and that index fund which you really believed in will give you returns. You just need to keep the faith. The author states in Psychology Of Money, ‘As I write this, Warren Buffet’s net worth is $84.5 billion. Of that, $84.2 billion was accumulated after his 50th birthday. $81.5 billion came after he qualified for Social Security, in his mid-60s.’ That is a staggering statistic. Compounding is one powerful tool which can fulfil all your financial goals.

The most important thing wealth grants is the freedom

Even when you do everything right, there is this little thing called Lady Luck. There could, and always would be things which are out of your control. Yet, you need to be able to take reasonable risks to get some returns. ‘Save like a pessimist, invest like an optimist,’ says the author.

Finally, as Morgan says, ‘Freedom being the ability to do what you want, when you want, with who you want, for as long as you want. That is the highest dividend money pays.’

As women, isn’t that aspirational for all of us to achieve?

Image Source: Still from the movie Ki and Ka

Comments

About the Author

24 Posts | 57,728 Views

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Doing Good is #BeautifulInDeed

Pop Culture
January 1, 2022

Why Rinku Of Atrangi Re Is A Danger To Real Life Rinkus… And So Shouldn’t Be Idolised

Rinku Sooryavanshi in Atrangi Re is a foul-mouthed, free spirited manic pixie trope of a woman, the Indian cis male idea of an emancipated modern woman. But she is a nothing.

Hema Gopinathan

After watching Atrangi Re, I read the professionally written reviews to see if any matched mine- no, they were largely complimentary except for the one in FirstPost where the reviewer seemed as horror struck as me.

Then I scanned through the individual reviews on Google, I read a review by a seemingly young woman who praised Sara Ali Khan’s performance to the skies. How brave, how outspoken, how fun and free, how emancipated was the character of Rinku Sooryavanshi, she gushed. She hoped her own character were like Rinku’s…

I knew another Rinku, in real life. That Rinku was born not only in an other family, she was born in another time, 19th century, it seemed.

Read Full Article
Relationships
January 2, 2022

A Letter To The Girl Who Deserves All The Happiness

It’s time to begin a new chapter: Live your dreams, focus on what really matters, and let time heal the scars beneath!

Iman Shakeel

Now, wait, beautiful girl. Look at yourself; you’re a gorgeous mess. Sure, the ending wasn’t the one you ever thought; however, we can blame the films, the fairy tales and the make-believes for giving us hopes and tangling us in a mesh of “happy ever after.”

Don’t bend your head princess, hold it higher. 

Let the tears flow, however, don’t let your crown fall. Your fabled story hasn’t come to an end. It has just begun. 

Read Full Article
Load More Related Articles
write
advertise
intern
All Categories
Art & Culture As You Write It Attend Books Campaigns Career Growth Crime & Law Disability & Inclusion Entrepreneurship Fashion Feminist Fitness & Wellness Food For Young Women Humour learn LGBTQ Money Newsmakers Parenting Parenting Tips Participate Pop Culture Read Relationships Sex & Sexuality Short Stories & Poetry Social Issues Sports Stories From Moms Travel Women's History Workplace Issues