Break Up With Your Bad Habits As You Hit 2022!

Breaking out of habits one has fallen into is hardly ever easy. Here are some logical steps to help you do it.
‘Motivation is what gets you started, Habit is what keeps you going.’
As we go through the last month of the year, it is time for quiet introspection. What went right this year? What did not work so well for me? What might I have done differently?
During one such contemplative session, I realized that it is the habits which really distinguish the productive from the unproductive ones, the go-getters from the procrastinators, the ones who seem to have it all and enjoy it from the ones who are still struggling to find themselves.
It is these habits which ensure the sustenance of a healthy lifestyle and overall wellbeing – whether it is sleeping on time or meditating or taking time out for exercise. These habits which you do day in and day out give you the resilience needed to plough through turbulent times – which all of us go through at one point of time or the other.
That being said, breaking out of habits one has fallen into is hardly ever easy. Whether it is the inertia to get in your 150 minutes of exercise per week, or eating healthy every single day, maintaining good habits is hard and requires continuous effort, till they become second nature. Most of us have patterns which we tend to fall into – comfort zones which we would rather not step out of. So then how do we make sure that we create and maintain these healthy habits?
Let us dive a little deeper.
The first and foremost step is recognizing which habit loops you fall into every time you seek comfort. Do you reach out for that sugary treat when you are feeling stressed? Is it anxious thoughts of the presentation that you need to give next morning causing you to lose sleep and binge watch that series on Netflix? Are you feeling too depressed to go out for a 30 minute walk, even though you know it will make you feel better at the end of it? What is your Achilles Heel?
The first step is just the awareness of your emotions. Not eating, drinking, watching, running, sleeping – just sitting with your emotions.
What are your triggers for this bad habit? Is it having a bad day at work? Or the feeling of loneliness even amongst your friends? Or wanting to escape your problems for a little bit? For example, eating a chocolate pastry feels good, heck it feels great in the moment! When that gooey chocolate hits your tongue, the sensation of pleasure is so intense, that you momentarily forget the long term price which you need to pay for it. The weight gain, the hours of exercise that you put in, the lifestyle diseases which come as a part and parcel of devouring the sugar are all forgotten in that moment.
But why does that happen? Are there some emotions that you are trying to numb through this binge eating? Isn’t it healthier to confront them? Be mindful the next time you reach out for a smoke – how does it really feel? Do you like the smell and lingering taste in your mouth? Is this the reward which you are looking for?
Now that you are mindful of your triggers and the perceived reward of the habit, maybe can you replace the ‘high’ with something more lasting? It is said that you don’t really give up a bad habit. You merely replace it with a good one.
Eating that chocolate or having an extra glass of your favorite drink releases dopamine, a ‘feel-good’ hormone which makes you happy in the moment. But you can replace this happy feeling with something healthier like grooving to your favorite music, or getting enough zzzzs tonite or meditating or even running, if that’s is your thing! Whatever gives you the feeling of relaxation and elation could be your go to when your mind is craving for your vice.
So don’t give in to your bad habits in the coming year. Try being more mindful and actually see how they make you feel. And then work on replacing it with another high! Hope to see a happier, healthier and more fulfilled side of you in the coming year!
The year 2021 was embellished with top-notch celebrity weddings. These weddings broke the internet not only for being grand & lavish but also for smashing societal stereotypes!
When it comes to celebrity weddings, people’s excitement knows no bounds. These weddings feel personal, and most of us want to be updated with every minute detail of the wedding.
This is perhaps the reason why these weddings go viral, and the internet is brimming with snaps from these grand celebrations. But the year 2021 was different in this sense. These 8 high-profile celebrity weddings didn’t make news just for their celeb value, but also for breaking conventional and prominent societal stereotypes.
On 9th December 2021, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got hitched at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Chauth Ka Barwara town of Sawai Madhopur of Rajasthan. It was a private affair with limited guests invited to the destination and hence there were no certain updates from the wedding. Social media brimmed with anticipation as to what would Katrina be wearing for her D-day, who all are invited to the wedding, what song will Vicky Kaushal dance on, and what not! There were many rumours pertaining to ‘privacy’ in the wedding like no guests were permitted to click pictures or post anything on social media.
In the second year of college, Aahil came into my life, giving me a sense of the addictive power of love. It's then that I lied to my dear, affectionate maa for the first time.
My mother’s universe revolved around watering my dreams, making sure they survived and thrived. I could see it every time she secretly undertook a pilgrimage to College street, after slogging at household chores all day, just to surprise me with my favourite book. I could see it in her words after every parent-teacher’s meeting in school. “I know you will go a long way, Mani,” she would tell me, her eyes brimming with tears. I could see it every time she stayed awake to give me company, in my nocturnal tete-a-tete with study materials, before exams.
When my elder brother teased maa about her affinity for me, she nodded and smiled. “A princess needs more care to thrive in this indifferent world,” she would say, ruffling his hair. She would tell me about her unfulfilled dreams and aspirations, during our cosy afternoon siestas.
“You know, Mani, It was my dream to learn English. My brothers conversed in English, like native speakers. They went to missionary schools, whereas I went to a Bengali medium school. When I told my mother about my dream, she said that the goal of a woman’s life was to learn the nuances of housekeeping in order to shoulder the responsibilities of raising a family. She said that educating me in an English medium school would be a liability for my father, and that my brothers would be doomed, if they did not have respectable careers. I did not utter another word about my aspirations, ever. I dug a grave in my heart and buried them, instead,” Maa said with a faraway look in her eyes.
Bengali movie Belaseshe is heart-warming examination of Indian marriages and all that can go wrong when a couple takes the relationship for granted.
This is a movie that leaves you with not only a long-lasting impact but a rare realization about marriage, relationships and life as a whole. Belaseshe, directed by the talented duo Shibaprasad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy is indeed, one of its kind. As characteristic of the late Suchitra Bhattacharjee’s stories, this one too presents a situation that is so very identifiable, questions relevant issues that plague more or less every marriage in modern society and then provides the answers in a way that the readers/viewers are left baffled and satisfied at the same time.
To begin with, I must confess that the movie Belaseshe has portrayed a upper-middle class Bengali family in a manner so vivid that few directors could have succeeded in it. The storyline is simple. Biswanath Majumder and Arati Majumder are a septuagenarian couple with three daughters, sons-in-law, a son, daughter-in-law and grandsons and granddaughters. Following a family get-together just after the Durga Puja, Biswanath Majumder expresses his wish to get divorced from his wife after 49 years of marriage, leaving the entire family shocked to the core.
If we need to get out of the habit of procrastination, we need to identify why we procrastinate in the first place.
Has it ever happened to you that you have binge watched something on Netflix despite knowing that there was a test the next day? Have you ever pushed going to buy vegetables till you realised that the next day was a strike and you had zero supplies in your fridge?
Have you ever shouted at your child for watching too much TV but secretly pushed your bed time to watch just one more show of your favourite K-drama….only to wake up late and scramble around to get things done?