Is Your Idea Of Inclusion At Work Restricted To Only Hiring Women?

Even as we bring more women into work, true workplace inclusion has to consider more parameters than gender alone. Read our latest whitepaper to know more.
As woman in the workforce, we often hear conversations around Diversity and Inclusion which involve work being done and work being planned to make workplaces more inclusive for this gender.
However, the narrative changes when we talk to policy makers and D&I leaders. At Women’s Web, we spoke with five D&I leaders to understand the current state of D&I at their respective workplaces, the need to look beyond women representation at work, and how true inclusion in the Indian context would look like.
Through a D&I roundtable discussion, we discussed these aspects of inclusion and created a report that will challenge your existing ideas. Here is what these leaders are set out to challenge:
Inclusion is not just an initiative that needs to be executed by the HR or D&I teams in an organisation. It is more internal. It means creating spaces for all employees to address their own unconscious biases, tackling undesirable behaviour and therefore, enabling inclusivity in all forms of behaviour and action. It is only then that the workplace culture is really transformed.
In the Indian context, the concept of inclusion is beyond women, persons with disabilities and LGBTQ+ groups. It is also around religion, region and caste-based in Indian workplaces. How then as a manager can you recognise these differences with an equitable approach and become inclusive in your thoughts and action?
Download the report and learn as Rohit Vishal Gupta, a senior HR leader explains this aspect in detail.
It is not always true that women feel intimidated and ignored in male-dominated functions or industries. Some women actually look at this as an opportunity to charter their success story in the organisation. They do not feel that their gender is restrictive in any way, and rather become role models for many more women who would follow their path.
Aruna Newton, a D&I expert and panelist at our roundtable shares her personal experience to drive home this point.
Apart from the above points, this discussion shared how the seeds of inclusion lie deep (even if dormant) and how all of us can be change makers who influence policies as well as practices at our respective workplaces and beyond.
'Dr Saloni will take care of everything,' my MIL said. My cowardly husband refused to go against his mother’s wishes. I was left to fend for myself!
Some time ago, I went to a marriage ceremony with my parents. It was a very high-profile marriage – not the ones we usually were invited to – but in this case it was Ramesh uncle’s son’s marriage. Ramesh uncle was my father’s first cousin. He began his career as a humble elevator operator at the TIC business group. With his sheer hard work, grit, and the knack of sensing the right opportunities, within eighteen years he became the president of the company. My father and he were the best of friends during their school time.
Half an hour before the stipulated time, we left our house, hired an auto and reached the venue. All four of us were in our best outfits. Getting out of the auto and looking at each other, we were highly convinced that we were going to fit in just right. As we crossed the dazzling and beautiful portico, we felt very insignificant compared to the big lawn and building lying ahead.
Mother was wearing all the jewellery she had got, including the big old-fashioned necklace, earrings and shiny bangles. Father was wearing a velvet coat, brother had put on a light orange shirt with a black check coat, I myself was wearing a red salwar kurta with a net dupatta. I had put on a necklace with red beads which at the time of wearing looked very pretty to me. Now looking at the other guests, I felt all four of us must be looking like clowns who had come for a fancy-dress competition. I felt my brother and parents were also feeling self-conscious and uneasy now.
India Sweets And Spices is a film showcasing a classist NRI society and how the younger generation is trying to break the stereotypes.
I had been waiting to watch Geeta Malik’s India Sweets and Spices ever since it buzzed in the news that the film was being shot in my hometown of Atlanta.
The movie premiered at the Tribeca Festival in New York on June 12, and I had the opportunity to watch a film I had been eagerly waiting for.
What does true inclusion at the workplace look like? And why does it matter in the larger world around us?
Being only a year away from completing two whole decades into the 21st century, the world as we know it has come a long way. India abolished its notorious section 377 in 2018! We saw a #MeToo movement of our own!
At the same time, we began to see more scrutiny of how workplaces treat their employees, and Inclusion became a word more common in our lexicon. As organized employment grows in India and we see the rise of large corporations, naturally, the policies of these corporations influence society and how corporations include all their employees becomes even more important.
Diversity and Inclusion are becoming buzzwords in industry circles. Here we unpack what needs to be done in practice.
Diversity and Inclusion (D & I) are symbiotic terms that can mean a lot of things to different people. The scope may not necessarily be confined to the commonplace understanding in terms of gender specific D & I but can also refer to other parameters including language, color, race and geographical origin.
However, without being awed by its inherent subjectivity and overarching reach, let us understand D & I as a progressive concept that envisages a larger role for women in workplaces.