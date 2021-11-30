If you are passionate about teaching, then Hackberry offers you franchise opportunities to turn this passion into your profession. Fill out the form now!

Workplace Issues
November 30, 2021

Is Your Idea Of Inclusion At Work Restricted To Only Hiring Women?

Even as we bring more women into work, true workplace inclusion has to consider more parameters than gender alone. Read our latest whitepaper to know more.

Ruchi Verma
Even as we bring more women into work, true workplace inclusion has to consider more parameters than gender alone. Read our latest whitepaper to know more. 

As woman in the workforce, we often hear conversations around Diversity and Inclusion which involve work being done and work being planned to make workplaces more inclusive for this gender.

However, the narrative changes when we talk to policy makers and D&I leaders. At Women’s Web, we spoke with five D&I leaders to understand the current state of D&I at their respective workplaces, the need to look beyond women representation at work, and how true inclusion in the Indian context would look like.

Through a D&I roundtable discussion, we discussed these aspects of inclusion and created a report that will challenge your existing ideas. Here is what these leaders are set out to challenge:

Inclusion is an initiative for D&I teams only

Inclusion is not just an initiative that needs to be executed by the HR or D&I teams in an organisation. It is more internal. It means creating spaces for all employees to address their own unconscious biases, tackling undesirable behaviour and therefore, enabling inclusivity in all forms of behaviour and action. It is only then that the workplace culture is really transformed. 

D&I means only women, PWD & LGBTQ+

In the Indian context, the concept of inclusion is beyond women, persons with disabilities and LGBTQ+ groups. It is also around religion, region and caste-based in Indian workplaces. How then as a manager can you recognise these differences with an equitable approach and become inclusive in your thoughts and action?

Download the report and learn as Rohit Vishal Gupta, a senior HR leader explains this aspect in detail.

Women feel intimated around more men at workplace

It is not always true that women feel intimidated and ignored in male-dominated functions or industries. Some women actually look at this as an opportunity to charter their success story in the organisation. They do not feel that their gender is restrictive in any way, and rather become role models for many more women who would follow their path.

Aruna Newton, a D&I expert and panelist at our roundtable shares her personal experience to drive home this point.

Apart from the above points, this discussion shared how the seeds of inclusion lie deep (even if dormant) and how all of us can be change makers who influence policies as well as practices at our respective workplaces and beyond.

About the Author

Ruchi Verma

Ruchi Verma Rajan is a woman on a mission of self-discovery. An avid reader since childhood, she grew up in the idyllic world of Enid Blyton and went on to devour the age old read more...

43 Posts | 203,008 Views

