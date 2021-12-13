‘Angrezi Mein Kehte Hai’ I Love You

If you are passionate about teaching, then Hackberry offers you franchise opportunities to turn this passion into your profession. Fill out the form now!
It’s has been raining incessantly in Hyderabad and it was perfect weather to just snuggle in and watch a movie.
I was just browsing through various options and stopped scrolling when I saw a picture of Sanjay Mishra on the poster. I read the name of the movie ‘Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain’ and asked my son who was sitting close by, about the movie.
He said, “Is that a movie, when was it released? “
I really was intrigued. The rating was only 2 .5 stars but my instinct said, I should watch.
And I was right. What a heartwarming movie set in Varanasi with a perfect cast.
Sanjay Mishra plays an annoying, grumpy, sexist man, Yashwant Batra, sometimes sweet too, who will remind you of someone from your family, some uncle in the neighbourhood, the men who believe in bringing in the bread, the duty they take pride in, is what marriage is all about.
And the wife, Kiran played by Ekavali Khanna, is a submissive, frustrated wife. She hides the disappointment behind forced smiles.
They have a daughter played by Shivani Raghuvanshi, who does not want to live like her mother and refuses to marry the guy her father chooses.
She gets married to the guy with who she falls in love, her neighbour played by Anshuman Jha. Their love story is in stark contrast to her parents.
What I really love about this movie is it’s so relatable. Unlike all the over the top movies which are being made today, this is like seeing something which might have been happening in your house or your neighbourhood.
The scene where the daughter tells the parents about her secret marriage was so heartwarming. That’s how it happens in a middle-class family. No hysterics at all.
When Mrs Batra decides that it is better to move on than live in a loveless marriage, Mr Batra realises that love can become a very transient emotion, if not expressed in regular intervals.
The second part of the movie is all about how he tries to say those words, that is why the title ‘ Angrezi mein kehte hain’, at least that’s what I understood.
There is a parallel love story of Firoz and Suman who don’t find it difficult at all to express their love for each other and it is weaved into the main plot beautifully. Pankaj Tripathi plays Firoz and he does full justice to the role
Can’t end my take on this film without mentioning the endearing Brijendra Kala who plays a cheerful neighbour with a very big heart.
A perfect cast for a beautiful movie which made me smile throughout.
Image courtesy: A still from Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain
