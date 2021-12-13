If you are passionate about teaching, then Hackberry offers you franchise opportunities to turn this passion into your profession. Fill out the form now!

Pop Culture
December 13, 2021

‘Angrezi Mein Kehte Hai’ I Love You

A parallel love story of Firoz and Suman who don't find it difficult at all to express their love for each other and...

lalitha

A parallel love story of Firoz and Suman who don’t find it difficult at all to express their love for each other and…

It’s has been raining incessantly in Hyderabad and it was perfect weather to just snuggle in and watch a movie.

I was just browsing through various options and stopped scrolling when I saw a picture of Sanjay Mishra on the poster. I read the name of the movie ‘Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain’ and asked my son who was sitting close by, about the movie.

He said, “Is that a movie, when was it released? “

I really was intrigued. The rating was only 2 .5 stars but my instinct said, I should watch.

And I was right. What a heartwarming movie set in Varanasi with a perfect cast.

Sanjay Mishra plays an annoying, grumpy, sexist man, Yashwant Batra, sometimes sweet too, who will remind you of someone from your family, some uncle in the neighbourhood, the men who believe in bringing in the bread, the duty they take pride in, is what marriage is all about.

And the wife, Kiran played by Ekavali Khanna, is a submissive, frustrated wife. She hides the disappointment behind forced smiles.

Never miss real stories from India's women.

Register Now

They have a daughter played by Shivani Raghuvanshi, who does not want to live like her mother and refuses to marry the guy her father chooses.

She gets married to the guy with who she falls in love, her neighbour played by Anshuman Jha. Their love story is in stark contrast to her parents.

What I really love about this movie is it’s so relatable. Unlike all the over the top movies which are being made today, this is like seeing something which might have been happening in your house or your neighbourhood.

The scene where the daughter tells the parents about her secret marriage was so heartwarming. That’s how it happens in a middle-class family. No hysterics at all.

When Mrs Batra decides that it is better to move on than live in a loveless marriage, Mr Batra realises that love can become a very transient emotion, if not expressed in regular intervals.

The second part of the movie is all about how he tries to say those words, that is why the title ‘ Angrezi mein kehte hain’, at least that’s what I understood.

There is a parallel love story of Firoz and Suman who don’t find it difficult at all to express their love for each other and it is weaved into the main plot beautifully. Pankaj Tripathi plays Firoz and he does full justice to the role

Can’t end my take on this film without mentioning the endearing Brijendra Kala who plays a cheerful neighbour with a very big heart.

A perfect cast for a beautiful movie which made me smile throughout.

Image courtesy: A still from Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain

Comments

About the Author

83 Posts | 166,874 Views

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Doing Good is #BeautifulInDeed

Social Issues
December 10, 2021

Vanya Did Everything To Make Their Marriage Work But Communicating With Aditya Was Like Walking On Eggshells!

Her in-laws were aware of Vanya’s plight. Her MIL used it to control her, while her SILs never had empathy for her. In such situations, do women really support women?

mayurakshi singh

We do talk a lot about patriarchy and male dominance. Every other story or article one reads about feminism points towards inequality created by the other gender.

We have used hashtags #womensupportingwomen #girlpower, posted black and white photos on social media supporting a drive towards supporting women. When I see, hear, observe the surrounding, the reality seems very different. Isn’t it true that the injustice women deal with as a daughter-in-law is more often created by either mother-in-law or the grandmother-in-law.

In the beginning, Vanya did everything to make their marriage work but communicating with Aditya was the same as walking on eggshells!

Vanya, the only child of her parents is married into an affluent family as she turns 24. She’s got everything to flaunt about, a handsome husband who was the most illegible bachelor once, in-laws who mark a stand in the society, a big house, pets and so many helping hands at every step. Her husband Aditya was well-read, well-travelled, had 4 elder sisters and understood ‘what women want’. Days passed by and in no time, she realised the reality was so different from what it looked like from the outside. 

Read Full Article
Stories From Moms
December 11, 2021

I’m Proud Of My Decision To Have One Child. Yes, You Heard Me Right

Where is it written that a family is complete only when you have two children or rather, only when you have children?

Heena Shah

Where is it written that a family is complete only when you have two children or rather, only when you have children?

“Try for a second one, it’s not too late, I’m sure it’s going to be a boy,” said one of my relatives. Just last year, “Try surrogate if you have health issues, that will work,” suggested my husband’s aunt.

“Aunty, I’m already over 40! Health issues aside, I don’t even have the stamina to run around a toddler anymore,” I replied in a bit irritated tone.

Read Full Article
Load More Related Articles
write
advertise
intern
""
All Categories
Art & Culture As You Write It Attend Books Campaigns Career Growth Crime & Law Disability & Inclusion Entrepreneurship Fashion Feminist Fitness & Wellness Food For Young Women Humour learn LGBTQ Money Newsmakers Parenting Parenting Tips Participate Pop Culture Read Relationships Sex & Sexuality Short Stories & Poetry Social Issues Sports Stories From Moms Travel Women's History Workplace Issues