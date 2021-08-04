Mallika Dua’s New Ad On Insta Reminds Us To Normalise Seeking Therapy

Explore the exquisite magic of Alcohol Ink Art. You will learn how to make beautiful abstract art, patterns like ripples and ridges. Learn Alcohol Ink art with Piyusha Vir
Actor, comedian, and influencer Mallika Dua recently uploaded an ad on mental health on her Insta handle, stressing the importance of normalising seeking therapy.
From calling out sexist jokes to slamming people for demeaning women, actor, comedian, and influencer Mallika Dua has often stood tall. She has used her voice to draw attention to various social issues, and this time she unequivocally stresses on the importance of normalising seeking for help in case of mental health issues, and not ignore them.
Mallika Dua’s new Instagram ad for Cultfit stresses on the importance of embracing yourself. It’s not only beautiful, but also brave and inspiring. She reminds us to embrace our embarrassments and cherish our flaws.
Mallika Dua being candid about seeking therapy can reassure people that they are not alone in their struggle. She puts forth a strong message of normalizing seeking therapy.
This is not the first time she has opened up about her mental health battles.
It is extremely important to have such voices normalising dialogue surrounding our mental health, as seeking therapy has such huge stigma attached to it. More power to you, Mallika, and thank you for reassuring us that our emotions are valid.
It is surprising that even today, going to therapy is something people still whisper about. Mental health concerns are stigmatised, and the need to seek therapy is regarded as ‘shameful’. It is often because of this stigma that individuals do not seek for therapy in the first place.
But thankfully, more people in the public eye are dismantling this misguided notion, and speaking out about seeking help; I think it’s extremely brave.
Seeking help when you are suffering alone will certainly help you deal with traumas. Your feelings of anxiety and depression do not make you ‘weak’ or ‘lazy’; instead it makes you human. Talking to a professional therapist will help you see beyond the darkness that you are surrounded with, and living with stigma will not only damage you but it will also silence you. Silence in the end results in greater stigma.
Episodes of trauma can be frightening and frustrating but the key isn’t to deny this, but to understand this. So, no matter what anyone says, it shouldn’t stop you from seeking professional therapy. Normalising seeking therapy will help people understand that individuals with mental health issues are as normal as individuals with no mental health issues.
Individuals of all ages, shapes, and sizes struggle with difficulties that are inexplicable. These are frequently placed on the back burner, ignored, and unheard. Honestly, just googling articles on how to be happy again won’t solve things or make you happy.
Finding time to schedule an appointment for a therapy is no different from taking the time to see your doctor regarding your physical health. As with any disease – be it common cold, flu or even cancer, people seek support and guidance, and so why should the process be any different when it comes to mental health?
As women, it has always been especially difficult for us to not only prioritise our mental health, but also to have family and friends consider our mental health, emotional wellness, as important. Not only are we often disbelieved, we are often told to toughen up, to not cry, to not express so we mask up our pain and we think that’s the only way to deal with our mental health issues. But it’s not the right way to deal with it. Ignore the society and understand that you are important so is your needs, you shouldn’t be defined by your mental illness.
Begin to consider going to therapy as important as doing your chores, working on that project, or investing in stocks. Seeking help is also the sign of prioritizing the most important person in your life, and that is you. Seeking help is not a sign of weakness.
We all need to be heard, and acknowledged and there is absolutely no shame in seeking for professional help. We cannot end the stigma of mental health if we don’t talk about it, so we need to continue this conversation on normalising seeking therapy. Do not let anyone deceive you or belittle your struggles, you matter and you deserve love.
If you or anyone you know is feeling depressed or suicidal, here are some of the helplines available in India. Please call.
Aasra, Mumbai: 022-27546669
Sneha, Chennai: 044-2464 0050
Lifeline, Kolkata: 033-2474 4704
Sahai, Bangalore: 080–25497777
Roshni, Hyderabad: 040-66202000, 040-66202001
