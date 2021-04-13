Pagglait Is About So Much More Than The DIL Who Takes Charge Of Her Life

“Eclectic, interesting…will fill you with hope and resolve!” – Pick up our new short story collection, Women.Mutiny
There have been many movies made in such a way that they looked real but I have never watched a movie which made me feel as if I am a part of it.
Pagglait is all heart. It has touched me in so many ways. I really don’t know where to start.
Pagglait, a word which comes from ‘pagal’ meaning crazy or mad in English, is how a woman who wants to take charge of her life is called or perceived by society.
I won’t talk about that because I saw more than that in the movie. I saw a middle class family who lost someone they love, trying to comfort each other, trying to perform every ritual, even though they don’t know where the money will come from.
There is always a man in every family like Raghubir Yadav who takes care of all the rituals to be performed, who stresses on performing everything in a proper way without bothering about the pain it causes to the people who have lost their dear one.
Ashutosh Rana plays the role of a father who is trying to be brave but I found his wife played by Sheeba Chaddha actually the person who tries hard to be practical and get things done at home inspite of her grief.
This always happens in every house. The men mostly just go into their shells and feel that matters like food for the relatives, the money for the rituals are trivial. The woman step in then.
I loved all the women in the movie, each one of them is strong in their own way.
Especially the lady who plays Sandhya’s (played by Saanya Malhotra) mother is also strong. She tries to take control of the situation in a way she thinks is right. I loved it when she says to her husband, “pyjama mein naada nahi dal sakte, aap kya karenge?” (can’t do such a simple thing, what will you take control?).
There is understated feminism, if I may call it.
Coming to Saanya Malhotra, she just breezes through the movie. It is not at all surprising when she says she is not feeling anything after her husband’s demise. How can you feel for someone who was actually nothing to you, and more importantly who was a part of your life for too brief a period?
In most cases of this kind of situation, the woman are more distraught because of society, and maybe cry because of the situation and not because of the loss. Like for example, the comments on Facebook bit throws light on the most shameful of ills of the society we live in.
I just love how she takes control of the situation. It actually gives a release to her emotions, and it was so beautiful it when she writes to her in- laws telling them that she would take care of them..
Pagglait is earnest in approach, relatable, and will stay with me for sometime.
