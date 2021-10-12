Assault Is Legally Wrong, But Why Is It Not Wrong When A Parent Hits A Child?

Why is violence inside the home, be it by parents, spouse, in-laws, siblings or an insider in our society so acceptable?
Why is violence inside the home, be it by parents, spouse, in-laws, siblings, or an insider in our society so acceptable?
Shivani’s teen daughter came running to Shivani after her online class and said, “Maa, you know what, one of my classmate’s mic was unmute and we all could hear her crying badly, and the sound of her mom beating. Soon, she muted herself, but I am shocked and feeling terrible. How can I help her? I have already messaged the teacher and hope she talks to that girl’s parents. But isn’t there any law which can prevent or punish a parent for beating their children badly?”
Shivani’s daughter had a valid point. Corporal punishment is taken as very normal in Indian families. Most of our generation or generations previous to that have grown up getting beaten up by our parents and we tend to justify that as ‘discipline’. Jokes circulate now as to what was used by our mothers to beat us, “belan, chappal, stick, broom” and people tend to laugh at that.
Beating is considered as the correct method to discipline children, teach manners and respect, or put them in their place. Now, when that child grows up he/she thinks it’s perfectly alright to follow the same rules for his/her children and another generation is raised with parents hitting them as punishment.
As Shivani’s visibly shaken and disturbed daughter asked, “Why is it that instead of realizing that their parents had been wrong in beating them they continue to do the same with their kids?” That’s a million dollar question. The mothers-in-law who once were disrespected and abused as daughters-in-law continue doing the same with their own daughters-in-law instead of breaking the chain. Sometimes boys who saw their dads hit their mother do the same with their wife considering it to be the right thing to do!
During the earlier times, teachers used to throw dusters, hit the students with ruler and canes, slapped them, and that was not considered to be wrong by the teachers, parents or the society.
Just think of Shivani’s daughter’s classmate whose mic was unmute for a few seconds and the entire class and the teacher heard her cries and heard her getting beaten up; that was such a humiliation for her. Even domestic violence where husbands beat their wives is considered ‘normal’ by many families and the society and women are asked to tolerate and remain silent.
Why is violence inside the home, be it by parents, spouse, in-laws, siblings or an insider in our society so acceptable? Why are the victims asked to remain silent and bear it all as speaking up about would ‘tarnish’ the family image? Even laws are not really helpful here.
But just think once, what if as a grown-up you did a mistake or refuse something and you get hit or slapped… how would you feel?” The little children feel exactly the same..
Image source: a still from the film Taare Zameen Par
I am a travel expert by profession and an avid blogger by passion. Parenting and women's issues are something that are close to my heart and I blog a lot about them. read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
Woman are not baby making machines, and they are not just here to be somebody’s wife. They have aspirations and goals. Time this was better understood by all.
Woman are not baby making machines, and they are not just here to be somebody’s wife. They have aspirations and goals. Time this was better understood by all.
Dr. K Sudhakar, the Karnataka Health Minister, sparked outrage on Sunday for his controversial statements. As reported in the Indian Express, he claimed that modern Indian women wanted to remain single and were unwilling to give birth even after marriage. He also claimed that many women wanted to have children through surrogacy. He further went on to add that the mind-set was “not good.”
On October 10 1954, actress Rekha was born as Bhanurekha Ganesan. She joined the industry at just 12 yrs & her life has been no less than a film script!
On October 10 1954, actress Rekha was born as Bhanurekha Ganesan. She joined the industry at just 12 yrs & her life has been no less than a film script!
Rekha went on to fight several personal and professional battles in her life.
Teaching children about gender bias begins at home. It is the small things we do and say as parents, that gives rise to the culture of 'boys will be boys'!
Teaching children about gender bias begins at home. It is the small things we do and say as parents, that gives rise to the culture of ‘boys will be boys’!
My daughter is four years old. She is growing up in fairly privileged circumstances. Nobody forced me to do a scan to find out what her sex was when I was pregnant. When she was born, the family rejoiced unequivocally.
Yes, Yes - Happy Daughter's Day. But it is such a paradox. We celebrate this one day, but do we really celebrate our daughters otherwise?
Yes, Yes – Happy Daughter’s Day. But it is such a paradox. We celebrate this one day, but do we really celebrate our daughters otherwise?
This may sound like a cliche. But it’s not. You may think it’s not relevant in present times, but it is. Because this is not about our nannis or daddis but it’s about our generation and coming generations.