Never miss real stories from India’s women. Register Now!
Humour
October 26, 2021

From Breaking The Karwa Chauth Fast Without Seeing The Moon To Recovering From India’s Loss In the Cricket Match…What A Day!

On Sunday, two events took me on an emotional roller-coaster. I had to break my Karwa Chauth fast without seeing the moon. And India's defeat in the T20 World Cup.

Geetika K. Bakshi

The 24th of October 2021 is a date that must be written in gold letters. Before you proceed, let me state unequivocally that this is not a political piece, nor is it published by someone who supports any particular faith.

This is the voice of a writer who couldn’t stop herself from emphasising her observation. On Sunday, two incredibly significant events have occurred.

I had to open my Karwa Chauth fast without seeing the moon!

The women of Delhi opened their fast without seeing the moon. Like the other women who had kept the fast, I also waited for the moon. The weather forecast agency reported around 8 pm and practically everyone opened their fast before 9 p.m. They were so confident in the weather forecast that they forgot the moon almost always appears after 9:30 pm.

It is said that if a lady breaks her fast without seeing the moon, her husband will either die or suffer severe losses in life. If such is the case, the lives and livelihoods of many men are now in jeopardy. Ladies, beware!

India lost their World Cup match against Pakistan

The second painful event occurred when India lost their T20 World Cup match against Pakistan. Pakistani players are renowned for dropping the simplest and most effective catch, but they were on their toes yesterday and performed something that had not been done in many years. They won by ten wickets.

I grieved like every other Indian. I mean, we badly underestimated them. Furthermore, the more we criticise them, the more they demonstrate this time that they deserve a pat on the back.

The same phenomenon occurs in life if you don’t give up hope because of your setbacks and strive harder, you’ll shine like them.

This isn’t a parable. This is something I sincerely believe. Whenever I fail, I get up, dress up, and stroll around like a princess. The Indian team will get back up on their feet as well!

Never miss real stories from India's women.

Register Now

Image source: Still from Yes Boss & YouTube

Comments

About the Author

Geetika K. Bakshi

A passionate scribbler and wishful bread earner. A voracious reader and loves to connect readers and writers. Author of Ibiza by Geetika Kaura (the name before marriage), worked as a co-author in various anthologies, read more...

21 Posts | 25,849 Views

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

The Magic Mindset : How to Find Your Happy Place

Short Stories & Poetry
October 24, 2021

I Love You, But I Will Marry Another Woman!

This strange love story reminds me of Princess Diana when she gave an interview about Prince Charles - "There were three of us in this marriage!”

Shabnam Samuel

This love was flawed and broken the way only we humans know how to break things with our ego, pride, insecurity and complexities!

Where do I even begin to tell the story of how deep a love can be, how it transcends time, place and people. Perhaps this is a story about how women are their own worst enemies.  Either way it is a story that tells us how frail, fragile and fraught we are as humans and how much we hurt each other.

Read Full Article
Short Stories & Poetry
October 23, 2021

“Signs Of Being A Woman We Have To Hide Didi, But Signs Of Belonging To A Man We Have To Flaunt!”

‘I don’t wear the bindi anymore na, Didi! Neither the thread. He felt I am not wearing signs. Signs of being his. So he lost his temper.’ Preeti pressed the ice against her cheek and walked to the sink full of dishes.

Tanushree Ghosh

‘I don’t wear the bindi anymore na, Didi! Neither the thread. He felt I am not wearing signs. Signs of being his. So he lost his temper.’ Preeti pressed the ice against her cheek and walked to the sink full of dishes.

She stared nervously at the bed again. It was not going to be a good day – the dark brown blotches, staring at her as they spread, still fluid, told her.

Read Full Article
Load More Related Articles
write
advertise
intern
All Categories
Art & Culture As You Write It Attend Books Campaigns Career Growth Crime & Law Disability & Inclusion Entrepreneurship Fashion Feminist Fitness & Wellness Food For Young Women Humour learn LGBTQ Money Newsmakers Parenting Parenting Tips Participate Pop Culture Read Relationships Sex & Sexuality Short Stories & Poetry Social Issues Sports Stories From Moms Travel Women's History Workplace Issues