Don’t Miss Out On Any of Our Best Reads, and Contests. Register Now!
  1. Home > Pop Culture > Netrikann Delivers The Same Message As Nerkonda Paarvai, But Even More Satisfyingly
Netrikann review

Netrikann Delivers The Same Message As Nerkonda Paarvai, But Even More Satisfyingly

Posted: August 13, 2021
Tags:

Explore the exquisite magic of Alcohol Ink Art. You will learn how to make beautiful abstract art, patterns like ripples and ridges. Learn Alcohol Ink art with Piyusha Vir

Netrikann is a slap in the face of victim blamers, and the message is even sweeter to listen to, because the words come directly from the mouth of a woman.

Tamil cinema has come a really long way from the days of Manmadhan (my disgust at the existence of this movie has lasted for years). Ah, the ‘glory days’ back when the hero was a serial killer who murdered ‘immoral’ women! What a shame that that kind of bullshit doesn’t fly anymore. Poor, old misogynistic victim blamers.

Nerkonda Paarvai (the Tamil remake of Pink) had a famous male star (Ajith) deliver lines about how nobody can use the ‘character’ of a woman as justification for denying them consent. And there was supposed to be a scene (why was it deleted?) in Vijay’s Master, commenting on the ridiculousness of victim blaming.

But none of these come close to being as satisfying as Lady Superstar (as she is called) Nayanthara lashing out at a man for attempting to suggest that he had only been targeting ‘bad’ women.

A strong, flawed female protagonist

Ex-CBI officer Durga is constantly being underestimated due to her visual impairment; however, she is constantly proving these ableist people wrong. She is bold, independent, and has better observation skills than a lot of people who have good vision.

Thankfully, Durga, despite her name, is no goddess. She is dealing with sadness and guilt from the mistakes of her past, that led to her visual impairment, as well as her losing her job in the CBI. Even though she is extremely intelligent, and her intentions are good, the impact of her actions is not always good.

Her humanness is what makes her words so powerful when she stands up to the male antagonist. We do not have to earn the right to stand up to men by being ‘pure’. No matter how well-intentioned, a man standing up for me (as a woman) does not make me feel powerful in the same way that a woman standing up for me does.

I understand that Tamil movies usually have the male stars deliver messages instead of the actresses because it is sadly the case that they tend to have more clout than their female co-stars. However, it makes me so happy that at least Nayanthara does seem to have enough clout, because I cannot express in words how amazing it is to finally have a woman blast the culture of victim blaming!

Make no mistake, crimes against women have NOTHING to do with how they act

Netrikann makes it very clear that victim blaming is mere excuses given by perpetrators, and people who enable perpetrators.

The antagonist literally admits to enjoying his victims’ pain. That is what makes him act the way he does. And yet, he later turns around and tries to defend himself saying that the women he targeted were ‘not good’ women.

Durga does not take it for a second. As she says, “If the girl wants an abortion or if she wears revealing clothes, or even strolls around naked … let her be a good girl … or a bad girl … Why the hell does that bother you? It’s her life. She can do as she wants. Just because you think what she does is bad … you’d do whatever you want?” It is also immensely satisfying to hear her swear at him when he tries to intimidate her.

It is plain truth that nobody has the right to commit sexual crimes against somebody, no matter what that person is like. And it is also plain truth that these crimes have far more to do with the perpetrator than they do with the victim’s behaviour, as shown by the antagonist of this film.

So, with the arrival of Netrikann (now available to stream on Disney + Hotstar), I sincerely hope that the days of victim blaming women in Tamil cinema, are firmly in the past.

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Are you a woman entrepreneur doing cool stuff? Fill up our form here and we may feature you! To join the entrepreneur group in your city, simply whatsapp us at +91 7022826757 with your name, city, and 1 line about your work.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

Divorce Rights For Married Women In India

Comments

Related articles

Why Does Vairamuthu Who Is Accused Of Sexual Harassment Get To Pontificate On It?

Aishwarya Rai Is Seen Breaking Stereotypes, In Her Latest Song ‘Bulleya’

Bhagyaraj

“Rape Happens Because Women Let It Happen” Director Bhagyaraj Spews Misogynist Nonsense!

“In Reality, Homes Are Not Safe For Women”: Sharmila Seyyid

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

What Gives Parents A Right To Control, Manipulate, Gaslight Daughters? I Wasn’t Taking It Anymore!
deepika padukone
This is 2021 And Deepika Padukone Has Every Right To Ask For The Same Fee As Ranveer Singh!
survival skills dependant
Who Is The Real Dependant? Most Men Don’t Know Basic Survival Skills Like Cooking, Yet Women Are Called Dependants!
jee le zaraa female road trip movie
No Loos, Bad Hair, Hyper Indian Parents…Jee Le Zaraa, Bring On The Girls Road Trip Realities!

Vaahini- A Network For Women Empowerment

Best Loved Stories

Aideu Handique, The First Woman To Act In Assamese Cinema, Paid A Price For It

He Was Gang Raped For 11 Years As A Child: Yes, Boys Get Raped Too

10 Jobs For Homemakers To Be Financially Independent

Book review: Nandini Krishnan's Hitched

Hitched: A Close Look At Arranged Marriage

Women entrepreneur in India: Aaradhee Mehta

Day In The Life Of: Swati Roy, Eureka Bookstore

""