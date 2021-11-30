En Udambu: How Dare Anyone Else Try To Shame Me Using My Own Body?

If you are passionate about teaching, then Hackberry offers you franchise opportunities to turn this passion into your profession. Fill out the form now!
New Tamil short film En Udambu is all about not letting patriarchal narratives about women’s bodies control us.
I remember a particular incident from back when I was in high school. It was theatre class and our teacher had posed a question about the immorality of the disrobing of Draupadi. A male classmate immediately answered that it was immoral because a woman’s honour was being violated. And therein lies the problem.
Harassing women is seen as an issue of honour rather than an issue of consent. People do not have a problem with our bodies being used against us. They only have an issue when they think that our bodies are being used in a dishonourable way. For example, rape is only illegal in India when the woman is not married to (read: not the property of) her perpetrator.
En Udambu (My Body) stands out by being one of the rare films in which the woman’s honour is not placed at her forefront. Her “honour” is lost and yet she retains her power.
We see it all the time – when a man pisses another man off, he will threaten to murder him. But when a woman pisses him off, he will threaten to rape her because of course the worst thing that can happen to a woman is to be “dishonoured” by being made “impure”. Well, men who think that they can force a woman into submission by threatening her honour will have to think again, because we have started questioning these narratives that put our sense of honour above our lives. Who are they to tell us whether we are worthy of respect?
Written and directed by Earthling Koushalya and starring Semmalar Annam, En Udambu tells the tale of a woman who is blackmailed by a man who recorded her changing in clothing store’s trial room. He tells her that he will leak the video unless she pays him money and has sex with him. The woman is having none of it. She uploads the video herself and ridicules him for thinking he could scare her using this, gaining complete control of the narrative around her body.
It is the same video, and yet when she uploads it, there is nothing lost. The problem was never her naked body, but rather his attempt to weaponize it without her consent. In one sweep, she regains control and highlights what the actual issue is. The perpetrator’s plan blows up in his face and the protagonist’s anger is so empowering to watch. The self-hatred that victims are so often made to feel is redirected at the perpetrators. She wears the shame she is supposed to feel as pride instead.
What affected me the most are the lines, “I will not surrender to your decayed oppression anymore. My body is NOT yours. IT IS MINE. It’s not a weapon that you can use against me! MY BODY is my PRIDE, is my PROCLAMATION.” They are words I want to strive to live by.
Watch En Udambu on YouTube for a powerful take on “honour” and women’s bodies!
Image source: Still from En Edambu
Some time ago, I went to a marriage ceremony with my parents. It was a very high-profile marriage – not the ones we usually were invited to – but in this case it was Ramesh uncle’s son’s marriage. Ramesh uncle was my father’s first cousin. He began his career as a humble elevator operator at the TIC business group. With his sheer hard work, grit, and the knack of sensing the right opportunities, within eighteen years he became the president of the company. My father and he were the best of friends during their school time.
Half an hour before the stipulated time, we left our house, hired an auto and reached the venue. All four of us were in our best outfits. Getting out of the auto and looking at each other, we were highly convinced that we were going to fit in just right. As we crossed the dazzling and beautiful portico, we felt very insignificant compared to the big lawn and building lying ahead.
Mother was wearing all the jewellery she had got, including the big old-fashioned necklace, earrings and shiny bangles. Father was wearing a velvet coat, brother had put on a light orange shirt with a black check coat, I myself was wearing a red salwar kurta with a net dupatta. I had put on a necklace with red beads which at the time of wearing looked very pretty to me. Now looking at the other guests, I felt all four of us must be looking like clowns who had come for a fancy-dress competition. I felt my brother and parents were also feeling self-conscious and uneasy now.
India Sweets And Spices is a film showcasing a classist NRI society and how the younger generation is trying to break the stereotypes.
I had been waiting to watch Geeta Malik’s India Sweets and Spices ever since it buzzed in the news that the film was being shot in my hometown of Atlanta.
The movie premiered at the Tribeca Festival in New York on June 12, and I had the opportunity to watch a film I had been eagerly waiting for.
Men who never bothered about the crimes against women are now so worried about the 'unfairness of the law' that they refuse to see the inherent male bias even now.
A recent discussion with an acquaintance on how men are being falsely implicated in fake rape cases led me to wonder how big really the problem of false rape cases is. And, how really do the arguments of the law favouring women hold up against the real cases of sexual abuse?
First, let’s get the facts out of the way.
Sexual violence against women, rape culture - these are products of a skew in the way girls and boys are brought up in a misogynist society.
Sexual violence against women, rape culture – these are products of a skew in the way girls and boys are brought up in a misogynist society.
Ironic as it seems,
The cleavage and not the groping hands, are characterless
The short hemline and not the staring eyes, are shameless
The vagina beholders and not the penis perpetrators, are criminals
Sexual violence is defined as any sexual act, attempt to obtain a sexual act, unwanted sexual comments or advances, or acts to traffic, or otherwise directed, against a person’s sexuality using coercion, by any person regardless of their relationship to the victim, in any setting, including but not limited to home and work.