What Can Be More Evil Than A Playschool Teacher Who Takes Tots Hostage, Right? But… Is She?

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
Populated with complex female characters, new film A Thursday on Disney+Hotstar shatters stereotypes about women, delivering a hard-hitting feminist message.
What does it take to drive a woman “crazy” (in quotes because as a character in the film says (and I agree), mental illness should not be stigmatized)? What would drive a seemingly loving playschool teacher to take her students hostage? What are her demands? Is she actually evil?
A Thursday (now streaming on Disney+Hotstar) has the answers to all these questions, and a strong message against the patriarchy. And the vehicle for this message are the extremely interesting female characters.
Be it the playschool teacher, the news reporter, the policewoman, the prime minister of India, or the domestic helper, I promise you none of these brilliantly written female characters will let you down.
Why would a woman take a bunch of children hostage and threaten to kill them? The key word in this question is “woman”, because make no mistake, it makes a world of difference. A woman potentially harming children gets people’s panties far more in a bunch than the idea of a man doing the same. Naina’s (Yami Gautam) actions may be morally ambiguous, but they definitely break the stereotype of the woman who only knows how to nurture.
And she isn’t the only woman who does not fit in. Shalini is a reporter whose child is stuck in the hostage situation. Does that make her more sensitive towards the other parents whose children are being held hostage? Not one single bit. The moment her son is released, she takes the opportunity to exploit the situation to her advantage and gain a promotion. I do not condone her actions. Yet, there is something strangely liberating about women being shown as capable of selfishness. After all, it is quite rare with selflessness being the virtue associated with women. Portraying more than just one type of trait in women allows us to be multi-faceted beings.
Ambitious cop Catherine is heavily pregnant, but she is not sorry about cancelling her doctor’s appointment to focus on work instead. It is an absolute delight to watch her participate in the investigation as men worry more about her pregnancy than she does!
Maya Rajguru is the prime minister of India, and even she does not escape sexism. Her decision-making skills are questioned because of her emotions. But why shouldn’t she be emotionally invested in her country? It is a good thing to genuinely care. As she puts it, emotions can be an asset. And unsurprisingly, it turns out her decision is right after all.
Savitri, Naina’s domestic helper, is the one who first proactively tries to escape and rescue her fellow (adult male) hostage. It was refreshing to see a woman attempt the saving rather than the man. Because why wouldn’t a woman do this? That is the real question. Why wouldn’t a woman do any of these things?
Women are just as capable of good and evil as men. Is it too much to ask that we be portrayed as such? I may not take any hostages, but I definitely demand more films like A Thursday.
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
Why does the man always get to cherrypick the women in his life, why do the female characters have to compete with one another for a man’s attention, and why is the Indian audience supposed to forgive a condescending male hero?
Infidelity, complex relationships, and cousin rivalry are a few terms that most of us might have associated with the trailer of Gehraiyaan (2022) and watched it with that in mind.
However, the movie isn’t about any of these. Instead, it is a cluster of multiple western pop culture character tropes that many of us either wish to do away with, or wish to de depicted differently, especially in Bollywood films.
While a lot of people might argue that the movie is genuinely very deep, here are my (very personal) thoughts about why the movie fails to do justice to the serious themes it claims to be centered around.
Men possess the ability to do housework but lack the willingness to help the spouse merely because their perception of gender and the roles entailed clouds their perception.
Men and housework are two words that often struggle to fit in the same sentence – at least in the desired manner. Most often, the stories we hear feature husbands who disappear when the baby needs a diaper change or comfortably gets on a call when the laundry needs to be done.
During the nation-wide lockdown, I suddenly saw men talk about washing vessels, mopping the floor or doing laundry with a sense of pride. But as normalcy returned, the shine of contribution was gone and the dark shadow returned over household tasks. As a recent survey by the detergent brand Ariel showed, 7 out of /10* Indian women stated that their partners helped with chores during the lockdown but stopped it later.
Despite that gloomy halo, relationships that go beyond the basics of the rulebook and break archaic gender roles are laudable. Now imagine, a husband who is a better biryani chef than his wife or the only proven expert to pacify the crying baby; a wife who drives the sedan better in peak traffic hours or can file IT returns with precision.
Changes that may ensure that a more gender inclusive and sensitive culture exists, where a child does not grow up with a sense of entitlement.
Changes that may ensure that a more gender inclusive and sensitive culture exists, where a child does not grow up with a sense of entitlement and toxic power.
The Nirbhaya case verdict against the four convicts made me introspect a lot. While the entire nation celebrated, I had mixed thoughts and a lot of questions to ponder upon. Was I supposed to be satisfied that it took more than seven years for the final verdict and even then, one criminal still roamed around, scot-free?
As society, are we trying to numb the sharp and painful jibes of rape and gender violence by categorising Nirbhaya’s case as the rarest of the rarest? Do we not consider all rapes as rarest?
Here is raising a toast to 10 powerful Indian female politicians – their struggles and ultimate triumphs in the dirty field of politics. Along with some quotes.
Here is raising a toast to 10 powerful Indian female politicians – their struggles and ultimate triumphs in the dirty field of politics. Along with some quotes.
Like all politicians, though, these powerful Indian female politicians are not strangers to controversy, much of which is due to the game of politics, but some also on account of being targeted on account of their gender, or as a result of misogynist mindsets despite being women themselves. Though a few come from privileged backgrounds, some have risen despite having to struggle against odds.
Indeed, in all the years after Independence, there have been remarkably few female chief ministers in India, and only one female Prime Minister, i.e. Indira Gandhi.