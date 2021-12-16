In Short Film ‘Because I Love You’ The Woman Breaks Up With A Man Due To His Possessiveness!

Newly-released YouTube Tamil short film 'Because I Love You' sends a much-needed message about love not being about possessiveness & jealousy.
‘Because I Love You’, is a phrase that can be used as justification for a lot of horrific things. For instance, it is what some men think when attacking women with acid. They think that because they “love” a woman, she owes them love and must be punished if she does not reciprocate their feelings. But of course, this is not true love.
The short film ‘Because I Love You’ addresses the issue of when the titular statement is truly meant, and how it is different from assuming that loving someone is the same as owning them.
A newly-married woman, Priya (Deepika Raja), is being threatened by her ex-boyfriend who blames her for breaking up with him. Her extreme fear that her husband will find out about her past is testament to the fact that we live in an incredibly misogynistic society. A society that treats women like objects that reduce in value after being “used” by multiple men. The movie explores how the two men interpret love and how Priya deals with the situation.
Jealous men are romanticised in movies. The Tamil movie ‘Podaa Podi’ has the male protagonist as an extremely possessive a**hole. He does not like his wife dancing with other men in a competition that it is her dream to win. And the film’s solution is to have him participate in the competition with her, instead of having him work on his issues.
Another movie, ‘Manmadhan’, featuring the same actor (Silambarasan) has his character literally murder his girlfriend for cheating on him. Cheating is bad, but how can you murder someone you supposedly loved so deeply?
It is, therefore, a breath of fresh air to have a film in which the woman permanently breaks up with a man because of his possessiveness. The movie chooses to portray the man who is not jealous or possessive as the man who truly loves Priya. And I was so thankful to watch this (yes, the bar is very low).
“Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonour others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs.”
– 1 Corinthians 13: 4 – 5 (from the New Testament of the Christian Bible)
As someone who has a possessive streak, I’ve always admired this quote about love. It talks about how being in love is all about being kind, patient, honourable, trusting, and selfless. Anything else is not true love.
Love is not about being envious that the person you love, loves someone else (it’s normal to be envious but that shouldn’t dictate your actions). It’s not about treating them like your property that provides you a certain amount of love, because you invested in it.
It’s not about hurting them because you don’t get what you want from them. It’s about not encroaching on their freedom. It’s about wishing them happiness even if it’s not with you. May we never again be tempted to romanticise toxic, jealous men.
Image source: Still from ‘Because I Love You’
read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
Drunk on the possibility of putting her in her proper place, a girl who had repeatedly stolen their thunder, they decided to punish and humiliate her. Four of them got together and assaulted her, as she desperately tried to break free.
Riya, a regular class topper, approached the exam hall with a spring in her step. She had worked hard for years, and was confident of acing her board exams. This was when all her hard work was going to pay off. She looked forward to seeing the pride in her father’s eyes, and the happiness gushing out of her mother. Her grandparents, she knew, would get all teary-eyed too.
With the usual smile on her face, she opened up the paper and attacked it with gusto. Everything was going so well, until she came across one question that baffled her. Was she reading it correctly?
This objective question did not even call for a discussion, but expected her to pick from four choices, none of which did were options she would pick. Could it be possible, that this education that was supposed to liberate her, was suggesting the possibility that she and the likes of her were to blame for ill-behaved children and messed up families?
Right from childhood, it broke my heart to see my mother weeping at 'bidai' scenes in movies. I decided to change the definition of a wedding & make it a happier occasion for EVERYBODY!
I got married on 21st November 2021 to my college sweetheart. His name is Abhisek Tripathy. Ours was a Bihari-Odia wedding, held at Vijoya International, Puri, Odisha.
We had already decided to give it back to the patriarchy and touchwood, it went as planned. I was the happiest bride ever. Dancing around with my friends and family at every event. The wedding rituals were according to the Gayatri Samaj.
Right from my childhood I have seen my mother secretly weeping at every Bidai scene in any movie. and every time it broke my heart a little more. It was then I had decided to change the definition of a wedding and to make it a happier one for EVERYBODY!
One man had actually asked her how often she throw her “gyan” amongst the family members. Priya had dismissed it as a joke. But now she knew that the man meant it seriously.
One man had actually asked her how often she throw her “gyan” amongst the family members. Priya had dismissed it as a joke. But now she knew that the man meant it seriously.
“Ohh mom now please don’t start it all over again. I have lots of other important things to do. I will call you later ok. Take care”, and Priya banged the mobile on the bed.
The throbbing in her head was becoming unbearable now. She realized she hasn’t pushed anything in her stomach since last 10 hours. Probably it was acidity. Probably it was the exertion. Probably it was the nagging thought which wont go away. Probably it was everything.
Dr.Priya Vedi's case shows how our refusal to accept people with different sexuality only leads to misery for all concerned. Can we be more accepting of those who identify as queer?
Dr.Priya Vedi’s case shows how our refusal to accept people with different sexuality only leads to misery for all concerned. Can we be more accepting of those who identify as queer?
The ‘Agnipariksha’ of the ‘Sita’ never ends. Since time immemorial, women have always been the solitary ones put to test; a test to prove her innocence, a test to prove her fidelity, test to prove that she is the coy Indian bride who irrespective of how well educated or well-read, has to incessantly strive life-long to be the sole torchbearer of marital bliss. The Indian woman is the unsaid and unappreciated ‘Hercules’ of our cultured-Indian society and her shoulders bear the weight of her family’s ‘Izzat’.
So, when Dr. Priya Vedi decided to end her life because it was increasingly becoming unbearable for her to carry the weight of the innocuous, yet obnoxious family ‘izzat’, her decision suddenly caught the living room-syndrome of the country. Everywhere there was a buzz of how a promising life was wasted. Her colleagues talked about how cheerful she was at work, her friends spoke about how lovely the couple were, and everyone else who did not know her were talking about how she could have taken the easy route of divorcing her gay husband rather than choosing such a radical step. May be she did, may be she did not – but who are we to judge her?