The Yellow Festival – A Tamil Movie That Teaches Us About Not Judging Women For Their Seemingly Sexist Opinions

Centred on the traditional Tamil puberty ceremony, The Yellow Festival (Manjal Neeraattu Vizha) looks beyond the obvious when it comes to addressing sexism.
When I got my first period, I had a moment of teenage rebellion that involved a lot of screaming at my mother, on my part. I didn’t want a puberty ceremony. And I was angry with my grandmother just for telling her sister that I’d gotten my first period.
Why had nobody ever wanted to proudly celebrate all of my academic achievements? I felt betrayed by the system. I never was and still am not a fan of puberty ceremonies.
However, The Yellow Festival (Manjal Neeraattu Vizha in Tamil) made me look beyond my own narrow perspective and think about why some women may feel differently. It made me reflect on why older women sometimes hold on to practices that I consider sexist. And for that, I am thankful.
Meenakshi (Neha Menon) is the headstrong daughter of Gomathi (Deepa Shankar) – she is the sort of person who wakes up in the morning and worships Kalpana Chawla, pranks all of her family members, and hides the fact that she has started menstruating from everyone. She wants to buy herself an iPad to help her win a competition that will allow her to become the school pupil leader.
Gomathi terrifies everybody in her family, and while Meenakshi’s father seems supportive of Meenakshi, he still listens to his wife. Of course, all hell breaks loose when Gomathi accidentally discovers the truth about Meenakshi’s periods. She wants her daughter to have a traditional ceremony celebrating the arrival of her first period. Meenakshi couldn’t care less.
I could see myself in all of Meenakshi’s angry teenage glory. I sympathised with her feeling trapped by her mother’s insistence that she follow traditions. Why was Gomathi putting her through this? Then Meenakshi learns why. And that changes everything.
Gomathi did not get to have a puberty ceremony due to certain circumstances in her life, and she has been discriminated against, her entire life because of that. So, she wants to ensure that her daughter does not go through any of that. Suddenly, it all makes sense.
Women are often blamed for holding on to sexist traditions. But they often do it because it’s the only way they can survive in the cruel patriarchal system we live in, especially women of older generations including our mothers.
This does not mean that we have submit to all of their sexist demands. It just means we should try to look at them with more kindness when they make those demands of us. Both Meenakshi and Gomathi end up understanding each other’s perspectives but Meenakshi maintains that Gomathi should not always expect her to obey her.
And that is what I would like to aim for, not just with the women in my family, but with women in general. We have to remember that we’re all in this together even when we disagree, because that is the first step towards a more feminist world.
Watch the film here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Oem1cV6vBk&t=11s
He was a generous man but she hardly knew much about the investments or their financial health. A couple of times, she had asked him and he had been vague. Now when she thought about it…
Chandrika R. Krishnan is one of the winners for the November 2021 Muse of the Month, and wins a Rs 750 Amazon voucher from Women’s Web. The juror for this month, Anuradha Kumar commented, “This introspective, quiet, story with its depiction of the relationship between two relatively older people is quite impressive. A lifetime spent together can bring familiarity and still allow for many mysteries and secrets. Also, the structure of the story, shifting from an external perspective to an internal monologue is well-done.”
In this open letter to her daughter, a mother normalises talking around menstruation, and destigmatises the stereotypes about it.
My dearest daughter, I want to tell you something today. I wish to pen down a few things every little girl needs to hear before she gets her first period.
Things that I wish someone had told my generation when it was our turn all those years back.
Do you remember when you got your first period and how scared you were? Even in 2020, why are women still shy of talking about something so normal?
One of my friends recently asked,”When should I broach the topic of menstruation with my nine-year-old daughter?” And I told her, as soon as possible. These days, some girls as young as nine years are also starting their period.
So it is better to introduce the topic to your child as soon as possible given the chances of her getting her period at nine is highly likely. Why wait till she actually gets it and panics at the sight of her bloodstained panty?
Women and girls playing sports get a raw deal in India, due to social and physical restraints, and mostly administrative apathy. When will this change?
I loved playing outside in the sun as a child. The street by our home was probably the noisiest lane in the entire colony. All thanks to my friends and me. Everyone from the sentry to the neighbours and evening walkers knew my parents by my name. To this day, my friends from college and work refuse to believe that the dark-skinned little girl in the skirt in my family album was me. So, what happened between school and college that I looked fair all of a sudden? No, I didn’t use any fairness creams in the market or the ‘home remedies’ for light skin that aunties are quick to suggest.
I stopped playing. That’s what happened.