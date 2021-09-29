For Over An Hour, In The Secrecy Of The Server Room, Our Bodies United & We Entered Into Another Galaxy!

Two people in a room. A man and a woman. Years of pent up energies of being together & still never together. A gush of wind and our lips had to meet!
Oh the warmth and care that I’d always felt from him came multi-fold in these moments, and gushed out as a series of orgasmic releases.
And this time I wasn’t scared, because I trusted him to not hurt me. I wanted this so much, the need to be cared for, to be felt, to be experienced as I am and not what I should be, to be loved, to be complete!
We had to dissolve in each others’ arms. There was no other way we were ever going to know each other I think.
But this room wasn’t safe.
We knew someone would knock in anytime for a query on the reports, the spreadsheets, the proposals that were being hurriedly typed around.
So he carried me like I was weightless, and I wrapped around his broad shoulders like a baby Panda around his mother. There is a Yin and a Yang in all of us, a feminine streak in every man and vice versa. Both of us had discovered it and were proud owners of it.
While our eyes remain fixated to each other as he transported us to a room that buzzed with its own noise, we heard our heartbeats growing faster on what was to come.
It was a test of all the chemistry we enjoyed without even touching each other all these years.
It was going to bring our worlds together and that symphony was going to play out…today! Nervous, scared and completely not ready, we were just jumping into a pool of passion that held us through thick and thin.
We reached The Server Room.
He settled me on one of the devices, the ones that have ventilator coverings so the hot air from the device keeps getting through the gaps of a cold steel ventilator.
Our lips did not disconnect even for a second as he gently removed my tights and the coolness of the steel, mixed with the hot air of the device warmed the middle of my legs for what was to come.
His hands felt my entire body. It was like everything came alive suddenly. It was his touch, his warmth, his body talking to mine and finding the gaps to fill in both our voids. He manoeuvred the behinds of my neck, pressed my breasts and held on to the sides of my stomach, marking his presence on me at every inch… and I let him.
I wanted this as much and felt the need to give back by just letting him navigate through me, discover me, and in hindsight uncover himself. Breaking his shackles was not something I could do with words or actions, it was possible only by giving everything of myself to him, a complete surrender of my being. And this time I wasn’t scared, because I trusted him to not hurt me.
As he moved down, aiming for that one place which I thought was my secret only. I held his hands as his mouth found way down there. The strength with which he controlled me, to let me enjoy every bit of this sensation got the wild side out.
With outbursts and pangs of sheer ecstasy in those few minutes, he took me to another place altogether. I moaned and hung to him to never let go. Oh the warmth and care that I’d always felt from him came multi-fold in these moments, and gushed out as a series of orgasmic releases.
When your mind, body and soul are one, there’s a sensation that flows and it’s a place called bliss that comes into being. I entered that state as he came up and kissed me, gently coming inside me. It was the union of two universes, of gentle swaying of our dreams together, of our love blossoming into something new.
He held me as I swayed and kissed his face and below, slowly praying for all the bondage of our minds to go away.
Over an hour had just passed by, our bodies had united, entered into different galaxies, created something ecstatic after the unity of strength that kept us in each other for all this time without any effort at all. We did not want to let go, I did not want to let go.
I wanted this so much, the need to be cared for, to be felt, to be experienced as I am and not what I should be, to be loved, to be complete. He knew I was selfish about this, because he knew I had been deprived of this partly by myself and partly because of the world, and he understood this strong urge to keep him to myself.
That evening, we did not talk as usual. Instead our bodies spoke, our tongues met to discuss what the next moments would be like. Our hands discovered the terrains of our bodies. Our legs intertwined around each other, breathing in life into every cell. Our heartbeats met for the first time as my chest touched his.
We did not make any promises, we did not let the noise of our own sounds become an obstruction.
We had just orchestrated a symphony in the ‘Server Room’ and the buzz was only getting higher as the sun set somewhere close around us.
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
