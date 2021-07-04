My Parents Broke Their Promise To Keep Me Safe When They Married Me To An Abusive Man

While juggling multiple roles, don’t forget you are important too. Make yourself a priority because no one else will with #KhayaalRakhna
Then came the day I regret the most, the worst decision of my life, my wedding day. They chose the guy and promised that they have found a good guy, and that he would love me.
The day my parents got the news that they were pregnant, they made their first promise to me, a promise to always care for me, even before I came into their arms.
The day I was born, they promised to always love me and to protect me from all evils lurking outside, then I did not even know what evil meant.
The day I started walking, they walked in front and behind me, promising that they wouldn’t let me fall.
The day I went to school, first time I was going to be away from them for so long, they promised to be waiting outside when I returned.
The day I moved out of home for my job, they promised that wherever I go I would always have a home to return to and that I would always be welcome HOME.
That was their big mistake, promising on behalf of someone else. From that day a new ritual started, a new trend of breaking promises.
The day the verbal and mental abuse started, they weren’t there to help me, they broke their promise of caring for me.
The day he and his family insulted me, broke my self-confidence, took away my earnings and verbally and mentally tortured me, they weren’t there to help, no one was there. They broke their promise of waiting for my return. When I told them, my mother asked me not to tell my dad and said that this is normal and every woman has to bear it, they broke their promise of protecting me.
The day I decided to call it quits after bearing everything for 5 years, they broke their promise of a home for me, I was told that after marriage I only have two destinations maayka and sasural, no home.
The man I was married to and his family turned out to be a bunch of liars and cheaters, it was one of the expected outcomes, but my own birth-givers changed, they broke their promise of loving me.
So now I am breaking a promise.
I guess it’s true, one comes alone in this world and leaves alone as well, the only company one gets is in this world. I guess I have also fallen into the category of those Indian married women who face this; it’s pretty common as 3 out of every 5 women face this, just the intensity of the brutality differs.
I am breaking my promise to trust them, to trust anyone ever from now on.
Image source: a still from the series Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
3rd July: Personal Branding for Women in Corporate by I M Peccable; for Open minded people keen to tackle the roadblocks they are facing on the path to success.
5th July: Introduction to Creative Writing by Piyusha Vir; This basic ‘Introduction to Creative Writing’ will be a personalized interactive workshop to familiarise you with the craft of writing.
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
If You’re Facing Pressure To Get Married Even When You Don’t Want To, First Read Why I Ended Mine
Dear Ex, Thank You For Leaving When You Did; My Life Is Much Better Now Without You!
How The Whole Issue About Getting Married Led To Misunderstandings With My Parents
Getting Out Of An Abusive Marriage Was The Best Decision I Have Ever Made For Myself
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!