If You’re In A Relationship With A Man With No Social Media Accounts, RUN NOW!

If as teenager I would have done that I might have forgiven myself, but I was 25 when this happened and it just makes it harder for me.
There are times when I end up at the wrong end of things, but that always gives me some food for thought. Today I want to bring one of these for you.
In the 21st century when internet and mobile devices are available to almost everyone who can afford them, especially with the onset of the pandemic when people were limited to their homes, the internet helped many to connect with friends and family. Many used it to bring their business online and prosper.
In such times, are there still people who live in the dark ages. What I mean is a person who has no social media presence, and I don’t just mean Facebook and Instagram or others like these; but no professional accounts either. In today’s time where all professionals have an active linkedIn account that they regularly update, how can a professional not have online presence?
Does it raise a red flag when you find out that your new friend or maybe boy friend, or (as in my case) husband has no social media presence? Well if it doesn’t, it should, because usually that means they are trying to hide from someone, or worse they are trying to hide themselves and their lives from you.
I always thought that it was just a personal choice, but five years into my married life, I now know what it means.
I am not saying that every person who doesn’t have social media presence is bad, I am just saying that it should raise some red flags, and you’d better check once or you could end up like me after some time.
After 5 years of marriage and in my 8th month of pregnancy, I found out that he was sleeping with his so-called ‘best friend’ who is also is a friend’s wife. There is a 3-year old who he might have fathered, and that he and his family had been trying hard to get rid of me.
I ended up in hospital losing my baby boy, and I am the one being blamed because I couldn’t control my emotions. I ended up paying a heavy price – I didn’t just find that my first love had been cheating on me since the beginning of our marriage, but I also lost my first-born baby.
I just want anyone else who reads this not to suffer the same fate as me. I believe that we can be cautious and avoid certain outcomes of our fate. Okay there are some things that cannot be changed, but if we keep our ears and eyes open, there are things that could have been avoided, if I had been cautious I would have never thought of having a baby with such a jerk.
Everyone who knows me says that it is a good thing your baby didn’t survive, what kind of a father would he have had, my answer to that is, it was not my baby’s fault, he didn’t deserve such a fate.
I just want to end this with, just be cautious, keep your eyes and ears open when making new friends or getting into relationships. If as teenager I would have done that I might have forgiven myself, but I was 25 when this happened and it just makes it harder for me. Stay safe!
My husband and his family was informed by my parents in the morning that I had been admitted in the hospital, but they didn't come there until the night.
Trigger warning: This deals with domestic abuse, and traumatic childbirth with the loss of the infant, and may be triggering for survivors.
Ganga Ram Chaudhary is the representative of those political leaders who are arrogant because of their illiteracy, and possess excessive pride because of their financial solvency based on corrupt practices.
Politics in the Indian milieu is replete with corruption. The leaders who are elected to represent the voice of the people, utilize the power they are vested with for their own selfish interests, ultimately leading to the misery of common people who suffer everyday demanding for their human rights and basic amenities of life. It’s been 75 years since the Britishers left us yet the legacy of oppressing the weak by the powerful resides in our nation till today.
Ganga Ram Chaudhary is the representative of those political leaders who are arrogant because of their illiteracy, and possess excessive pride because of their financial solvency, the money they acquire through various fraudulent activities thus befooling the people by whom they are elected.
Dasvi exposes intricately the defects of Indian politics and politicians but also provides education as an antidote of all problems through the depiction of Ganga Ram’s desire to clear his 10th board examination.
Careers for women are no longer a rarity; yet, senior level positions often elude women. Organisations need to walk the talk when it comes to supporting women’s careers.
In this progressive world, it has become a routine to be a part of the race, whether knowingly or otherwise. Even if we intend to sit back for a while, we end up finding ourselves a few steps behind our counterparts. In this fast track life, women are constantly trying to juggle their personal and professional lives giving utmost priority to whatever is required at that point of time. We are doing well; there is no doubt of that and these days our male partners have become quite aware of this situation and men too are trying to help their partners in every way they can.
But there are situations which many women face that might force them to keep their careers on the back seat for a while and proceed with life even if they do not want that to happen, such as pregnancy or marriage in a different city, or after delivery, caring for small children. There are many occasions in life where women have chosen family over their careers, sometimes of their own choice but many times, out of a lack of choice. Even if a few women have chosen their careers they have ensured that they are doing justice to their families by being extra cautious and eventually have ignored their own well-being and health. I agree, the decision to work or not to work is totally personal but if we decide to work, isn’t it fair that we get the same kind of support a male counterpart would get?
Every blogger makes a few blogging mistakes – but these also offer a lot of learning. As a part of the blogging community I feel it is my duty to share what I have learned as a blogger during my short journey.
Trust me, I am still learning everyday; I am applying all the innovative ideas and putting my most creative mind to work when I pen down a new blog. At the end, I want my readers to derive some value out of my blog.
As a moderately successful blogger, I would like to share my share of blogging mistakes and learnings through which any new blogger can learn and get a new direction.