Don’t Miss Out On Any of Our Best Reads, and Contests. Register Now!
  1. Home > Newsmakers > They See My Disability, I See My Ability: Muniba Mazari, 1st Goodwill Ambassador For UN Women Pakistan

They See My Disability, I See My Ability: Muniba Mazari, 1st Goodwill Ambassador For UN Women Pakistan

Posted: July 12, 2021
Tags:

While juggling multiple roles, don’t forget you are important too.  Make yourself a priority because no one else will with #KhayaalRakhna

Despite her disability as a result of an accident, Muniba Mazari, first Goodwill ambassador for UN Women Pakistan, continues to spread positivity and is an inspiration for others.

In an Instagram post marked with humility, Muniba Mazari on July 7 shared the news of being recognized as one of the most inspiring global thought leaders of 2021 by The Excelligent. It’s an honor rightly conferred on someone whose goal is to spread the message of hope and to dispel darkness.

The first Goodwill Ambassador for UN-Women Pakistan, Muniba is a lady who wears several hats. She is an artist, a speaker, a humanitarian, an anchor person, a model, and a singer. She was shortlisted by BBC for the 100 Inspirational Women of 2015, and she also made it into the Forbes 30 under 30 list for 2016.

Muniba’s story is rather unique because she is one of those rare individuals who has turned a tragedy into a triumph. A traumatic car accident resulted in grave injuries and left her wheelchair-bound. She fought against her tears and bonded with those painful moments with such grace and dignity that she now stands before the world as an emblem of strength, endurance, and determination. Rightly has she been ordained as the “Iron Lady of Pakistan.”

Overcoming fear and emerging strong as a symbol for female empowerment

Many societies are governed by patriarchal norms that influence one’s way of thinking to a considerable extent. For instance, a woman shies away from the thought of a divorce, thinking that she will be judged harshly. She is again worried about tongues wagging if she cannot have a child.

Muniba was shadowed by these fears as well. Following her accident, she wanted to cling on to a person who did not want her anymore, but she succeeded in liberating herself by setting her husband free. She made herself so strong emotionally that on the day of her husband’s new marriage, she sent him a text which read: ““I am so happy for you, and I wish you all the best”.

The reality that she would never be a biological mother because of her injuries devastated Muniba. She crossed that barrier too by adopting a baby boy who now gives her immense joy and whom she loves from the bottom of her heart and calls her hero.

Muniba Mazari, the motivational speaker

It was Muniba’s TEDx Islamabad speech of 2014 that earned her love and admiration from all parts of the globe. There, she chronicles her tireless odyssey, reminiscing about her trials and tribulations and recounting the journey which made her arrive at the point where she is today.

Muniba

Be it her tweets, her Instagram posts, or her videos on her YouTube channel, Muniba continues to spread positivity and is an inspiration for others to brave the storms in life with calm and ease. I would like to share some of her life lessons which I feel are extremely motivating and enlightening.

We all are perfectly imperfect

We are conditioned to believe that everything needs to be perfect, and there are people who tell us that we need to reach that state of perfection. There are different rules for men and women. Muniba voices that “nothing is perfect in this world”, and that is perfectly all right. We need to think less about how others view us and learn to live with our imperfections and listen to our hearts.

It is not all about a perfect relationship, a perfect career, or the perfect amount of money one earns. What makes us perfect is when we make someone smile and do something good for people around us.

Gratitude is the key

Muniba says that when we say ‘everything’ we cannot pick and choose even if certain things do not happen according to our plans. Both the good and the bad need to be accepted. Certain events may break us physically, but they transform our souls because perhaps God wants us to become the best version of ourselves.

We hope for too much ease and comfort from life, but “life is a test, life is a trial, and trials are never easy.” The journey is full of obstacles, and at the end of the day, when we overcome these barriers and never give up, that is what defines us. Muniba explains that we may be complaining about the life we are having, not realizing that someone who is not as lucky may be dreaming to have the life we are leading. So gratitude is the key, and we need to embrace even the sorrows and miseries with all our heart and soul and count all the blessings in life.

With the pain comes the healing

Life is a series of unpredictable events in which everything can change in the blink of an eye. Muniba affirms that changes made her a better person every single day. She asserts that what life did to her does not define her. But what she became in return in the middle of all the turmoil and adversity is what defines her.

Muniba congratulates all those who are in pain. She says that one who is in pain is on the way to becoming an empath. Only by accepting and embracing one’s own pain can he or she understand the pain of others and have the power to heal the world.

Words can make you or break you!

Muniba believes in the power of words. She says that the words we use are so strong that they can either heal our soul or damage us forever.

The immense value that she attaches to her words is evident. She shares that she always tries to use the positive words in her life wherever she goes:

“They call it adversity, I call it opportunity. They call it weakness, I call it strength. They call me disabled, I call myself differently abled. They see my disability. I see my ability.”

Patience and positivity define Muniba Mazari

#AspireToInspire is the hashtag Muniba frequently uses in her social media posts. That is indeed an appropriate choice because she makes an earnest effort to inspire others by spreading the rays of optimism.

Muniba Mazari

“Laughter isn’t the absence of pain or grief but the presence of contentment and gratitude in one’s heart!” says a recent tweet. What can be a more positive way to look at life with such admiration and embrace the joys and sorrows with equal acceptance?

“When life gives you lemons, make lemonade,” goes the saying. Muniba Mazari is one such remarkable woman who has replaced all bitterness and negativity with abundant showers of love and positive vibes. She carries with her a basket full of memories. Those thoughts from the past carve the identity of who she is today. Her tale of courage and persistence transcends time and is itself a statement to never give up even when adversity strikes.

Image source: Muniba Mazari’s Instagram page

Liked this post?

Every fortnight, we send out a special mailer for working women (or those aspiring to work), with useful resources, tips and ideas. Sign up here to receive this mailer.

Exciting workshops this week - visit the Marketplace @ Women's Web!

3rd July: Personal Branding for Women in Corporate by I M Peccable; for Open minded people keen to tackle the roadblocks they are facing on the path to success.

3rd & 4th July: Uninhibited Expressions - How to make your writing skills more effective (For beginners) by Anupama Dalmia; This two-day workshop is for beginners who are either new to writing/blogging or are planning to venture into this field.

5th July: Introduction to Creative Writing by Piyusha Vir; This basic ‘Introduction to Creative Writing’ will be a personalized interactive workshop to familiarise you with the craft of writing.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

Rashmi Bora Das

Born in India, Rashmi Bora Das moved to the United States in the early nineties.

Learn More

कैसे बनाएं बायो एंजाइम क्लीनर अपने किचन में ही? जानिए हमारे sustainable living वीडियो से!

Comments

Related articles

How Pakistani Artist Muniba Mazari Turned Adversity To Live A More Meaningful Life

priyanka ayesha

Priyanka’s Response To Ayesha Malik Makes You Question Her Role As UN Goodwill Ambassador

Indian women celebrities

15 Indian Women Celebrities Who Use Their Powerful Voice For Those Who Can’t Speak Up

7 Indian Women In BBC’s lists of Most Powerful Women in the World 2015

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

I Suffered As A Non-Veg Bahu Of A Saatvik Veg Family… But My Father In Law Surprised Me!
filhaal 2
Akshay Kumar’s Recent Song Filhaal 2: Not Ok To Carry Excess Baggage From Our Past!
Very Early On She Realized That Her Husband Was An Emotionally Unavailable Man
Is There More To It Than Meets The Eye In Priyanka’s Un-Finished Memoir?

Vaahini- A Network For Women Empowerment

Best Loved Stories

Rape, Responsibility, Relationships and Some Questions

Why We Must Stop Asking “When Is The Good News?”

modern Indian woman

Letter to ‘Mr.Right’ From ‘The Modern Indian Woman’

angry women

Angry Women Are ‘Nasty Women’ Because How DARE A Woman Express Her Anger Publicly!

Does Your Wardrobe Affect Your Career Growth?