Why Social Media Is A Great Tool To Help Women Entrepreneurs Grow!

“Eclectic, interesting…will fill you with hope and resolve!” – Pick up our new short story collection, Women.Mutiny
With its inclusivity and incredible opportunities, social media is helping put women entrepreneurs on the map. Let me tell you how.
Over the last decade, there has been a seismic shift in how people do business. A fair amount of this can be attributed to the advent of social media and its impact across industries. Couple that with the fact that almost everyone’s primary audience is now increasingly spending time online. It just makes perfect marketing sense to go to them instead of hoping they will notice you first.
There has also been a promising increase in the number of women entrepreneurs that are stepping out into the spotlight. Especially small home-grown businesses, many of which have flourished despite the pandemic. Much of this expansion can be credited to social media.
For many women entrepreneurs, the advantages of social media have been two-fold. Many women are returning to the workforce after having had children so the work-from-home model actually suits them perfectly well.
Not having a brick-and-mortar establishment is no longer a deterrent as virtual market places have become the norm for businesses and consumers. An increasing number of big and small businesses now use social media platforms like Instagram or Facebook to promote and sell their goods and services almost exclusively.
According to a study by the World Conference on Technology, Innovation and Entrepreneurship, “flexibility has been enthusiastically welcomed since it is believed that it provides a balance between work and personal life, especially in terms of women’s participation. While concerning flexibility much of the literature focuses on women in terms of their family responsibilities. It is argued that flexible work arrangements help women with children by reducing their stress. Thus, they become more productive and satisfied with their jobs.”
If you study the impact and financial success of women entrepreneurs globally, you will find that much of it can be linked to unlocking opportunities online. In fact, it has become vital.
As new ventures increase so has the creative use of social media to promote everything. Right from fashion, beauty and jewellery brands to home bakers and pay-per-consult tarot readers, everything can easily be promoted.
In large women’s communities, they are now able to connect with each other to promote, network, support and access each other’s businesses from the comfort of their own homes. This is something they could never have done at this scale without social media.
The key to building a successful business online is identifying and targeting the right audience. There is also a trust factor that enables women to circumvent the unnecessary noise, harassment and clutter they often face online and a common spirit to build each other up.
The old fallacy that women are “technologically challenged” has been debunked by a new generation of tech-savvy women entrepreneurs. And the traditional goal of finding a job has evolved into women now in the business creating them.
According to a report in empoweress.in, women never had an easy path to enter the land of entrepreneurship and gain economic independence. Traditionally, women have been discouraged from working or building their independent businesses. But eventually, contemporary women are beginning to find success by building microbusinesses that rely on online tools like social media.
Indian women in particular rely on social media for attracting the attention of new customers. Sixty-three percent of these enterprises use social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook for promotion.
The role of social media in business allows female entrepreneurs to connect not only with other women who are building businesses but with their idyllic customers. Internet and the use of social media in business has made entrepreneurship newly accessible for millions of female entrepreneurs around the world. Last year, 163 million women became entrepreneurs and commenced businesses. Women are gradually stepping into their power as the culture shifts to be more inclusive.
So there you have it! Inclusivity, access, opportunity and an Internet connection is most definitely putting women in entrepreneurship on the map. Something that is having a positive impact on economies around the world.
A version of this was earlier published here.
Picture credits: Image by Chokniti Khongchum via Canva Pro
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
Malini Agarwal a.k.a MissMalini is the Founder & Creative Director of MissMalini Entertainment,
The Wind beneath her Wings: Funding For Women Entrepreneurs In India
8 Women Entrepreneurs In Goa With Stories You’ll Love To Hear!
Bhavna Toor: Unlocking Women’s Explosive Potential
5 Indian Women Tell Us What They Want From The PM For Women’s Day 2020
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!