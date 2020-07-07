It’s Time To #IgnoreNoMore The Cyber-Crime; Here’s How You Can Do It!

Want sharp content that connects with your audience? Share your brief here
Due to the lockdown, dependence on digital media has significantly risen. Which in turn has led to a spike in cyber-crimes. Here’s how you can deal with it.
The pandemic has spread its tentacles into just about every area of life at this point, forcing us to change our behaviours significantly. This has led to a sharp increase in digital activity.
According to a survey conducted by Hammer Kops, during the lockdown period alone, over 87 percent Indians turned to social media for all sorts of content consumption. This, cyber experts say, has led to an alarming surge in cyber crimes. Sexual harassment, abuse, stalking, trolling and rape threats are on the rise as miscreants take advantage of the new-found dependence on the virtual world.
Traditionally, men and women are taught to simply ‘ignore it’ – making many of us resign to it to thinking this is all that one can do. This attitude has, however, caused a lot of mental harm and keeping silent is simply not a pliable solution anymore. Today, these are crimes punishable by the law.
India figures among the top five countries affected by cyber crime. However, so far, Maharashtra Cyber Crime Department has only been able to register 410 offences and have arrested 213 persons in connection with these. Though Central and state agencies are constantly at work, the vulnerabilities are more pronounced, the threat more real.
Well that’s simple. Because we’ve had enough. And because the mental and emotional toll cyber bulling and harassment has taken on all of us is unreal. We are increasingly moving to virtual lives and we need to ensure we feel safe and happy there. So, it is up to us to take out the trash.
How we can put an end to this is, if we come together and say enough is enough and report these creeps.
List all the people who you would like to report. Then, gather their virtual information to collect evidence for quick action against culprits. Later, mention URLs, user names, attached screenshots of offensive material/posts/comments/DMs and email them to the Mumbai police, if you’re in Mumbai.
For Mumbai email: cyberpst-mum@mahapolice.gov.in and cc shubhamcybercrime@gmail.com (Visit https://cybercrime.gov.in for more information and other city email IDs)
Helpline Number – 155260
09:00 AM To 06:00 PM
Report and track.
Once your complaint is submitted, you will receive a confirmation message in the portal itself. In case, you have filed a complaint through the “Report and Track” or the “Report Other Cybercrime” section available on the portal, you will receive a SMS and an e-mail with a complaint reference number on your registered mobile number and e-mail id.
What we’re talking about is cybercrime aka the creep-fest on social media.
Eight out of ten Indians have faced online harassment. Online sexual harassment encompasses a wide range of sexual misconduct on digital platforms. These include some of the more specific forms of online harassment including ‘revenge porn’ and ‘cyberstalking.’ It often manifests as hateful speech or online threats.
What else constitutes cybercrime?
Non-consensual sharing of intimate images and videos.
Exploitation, coercion, and threats.
Sexualised bullying
Unwanted sexualisation
All forms of unwelcome sexual requests, comments and content.
Section 354A of the IPC
People posting lewd comments on social media are liable under this law and can be punished with one-year imprisonment and fine. In addition, posting/messaging content related to pornography against the will of a woman or requesting sexual favours are punishable by a fine along with three years of imprisonment under the same provision.
It is time to put an end to it. Let’s join hands together, take out the trash and spread internet positivity in society.
