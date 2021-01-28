With Freelancing Wiz Tulika Kiran Helps Small Businesses Reach Their Ultimate Target Audiences!

Read our prestigious winners at the 10th Laadli Media Awards, on India’s Low Divorce Rate and The Sexual Violence of Flashing.
Posted: January 28, 2021
Are you a freelancer or a small business looking to expand or find your perfect target audience? Tulika Kiran believes she can help!

She describes her work as:

I am a Digital Marketing Consultant and Trainer. And I am also the Founder at Freelancing Wiz. It is a platform for all digital marketing freelancers to connect, share and learn from each other’s journey.

Where can you find them?

You can find them at their website here. Or you can connect with Tulika on her LinkedIn right here.

Her story:

I wanted to move out of the typical 9 to 5 routine and try out something new. That’s when I realised the immense potential that digital marketing had in store and created my business around it. Having ditched the 9-5 routine eight years ago, I, now, have worked with clients across the globe, and around different time zones. The journey has definitely been an incredibly awarding one!

Why she thinks you’ll like her work:

A lot of small businesses struggle to reach out to their target audience with the right marketing mix. My consulting services help these business owners in creating predictable revenue streams. We do it through the power of Search Engine Optimisation, Social Media Marketing, Content Marketing, and PPC Advertising.

madhurdave

Reader, writer and currently an Associate Editor at Women's Web, I survive on coffee

Comments

