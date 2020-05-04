How To Improve your Efficiency When Working From Home

Women’s Web with your support hopes to raise money to help women and girls during this lockdown period with essentials such as sanitary napkins. Join in to help daily wage earners women and men who have lost their sources of income.
To keep yourself working productively from home, we have some tips that will ensure the same productivity and efficiency as you would feel working out of your office.
As the corona virus outbreak grows, more companies are requesting their employees to work from home. Normally, there are organisations that delegate a single work-from-home day each week but what happens when it becomes a mandate? While it’s a dream for many workers, there are another set of people that find it a ladder difficult to climb.
If you’re someone who is not used to working from home, the temporary norm can make you feel lost, unproductive and isolated. Well, we feel you.
Working from home for most people means chilling in sweats or pajamas all day, laying on the couch, snacking often, catching up on a web series or simply pretending to work. Let’s be realistic? Following the same pattern everyday can get monotonous.
To keep yourself working productively from home, we have some tips that will ensure the same productivity and efficiency as you would feel working out of your office and keep your spirits up. Malini Agarwal Founder and Creative Director MissMalini, shell out some important tips to increase our efficiency at work
8 Tips to Boost Productivity
Wake-up on time: The first step to ensure productivity is by following your normal morning routine. Set an alarm and wake-up at a time you usually do. Though it can be tempting to turn that alarm off and continue sleeping, refrain from doing so. Use this time to shower, run chores, exercise, meditate or cook a meal. Setting a consistent routine will make you feel more accountable to yourself.
Keep regular working hours: Though most companies want their employees to login and logout as per their respective schedules, there are some companies that are lenient in their approach for people working from home. However, we would suggest that if the latter is the case, consider setting a work from home schedule which you can adhere to. Speak to your boss and ask him/her when he/she needs you to be available. Besides this, check your email regularly and communicate with partners and clients.
Don’t take long breaks: Taking regular breaks can become a habit. Though it’s important to leave your screen and move around like you would at office, don’t do that every little time. It can hamper your productivity. Instead, keep work and personal time separate. Utilise lunch breaks, tea breaks and post-works hours to catch up with family, a friend or a hobby.
Dedicated workspace: A lot of people misunderstand ‘work from home’ as ‘work from bed’, *giggles*. Don’t let that happen to you as it can take a huge toll on your productivity. If you can manage a makeshift, dedicated workplace, and a desk and chair, nothing like it. We promise you’ll feel more alert, productive and organised.
Dress like you’re going to work: Ditch the jammies and put on your regular work attire. If you feel funny wearing formals at home, how about jeans and a tee? Though comfort at home is important, it can make you feel sleepy and sluggish. When you’re dressed appropriately, psychologically you will be more prepared to start work.
Use technology for meetings: Owing to a myriad of software options available, virtual meetings are a thing now. Instead of postponing meetings that were already scheduled, run them as usual using Google Hangouts, Microsoft Teams, Skype, Zoom or GoToMeeting.
Create a to-do list: A sure-shot way to keep productivity throughout the day is by planning your work. List the things you plan to do and tick them off at the end of the day. This will not just give you a feeling of accomplishment before you go to bed but will also boost your morale to take on the next day.
Childcare: With schools declaring holidays as well, your kids are likely to be home too. While you don’t want them to be a distraction amidst your busy schedule, don’t isolate them completely. Stock up on books and puzzles to keep them educated and entertained throughout this period.
Making a transition from office to working at home is something that usually takes time. However, if you replicate everything you do at work at home, each day will more productive than the other.
Have any other tips to enhance work from home efficiency? Let us know in the comments below.
